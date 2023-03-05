Brennan Johnson struck twice to earn Nottingham Forest a vital 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Everton in the battle for Premier League survival.

Steve Cooper’s side trailed to Demarai Gray’s early penalty at the City Ground on Sunday before Johnson popped up with the equaliser.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put Everton back in front, but Johnson rescued Forest when he netted again late in the second half.

Forest are unbeaten in their last nine league home games and sit four points clear of the relegation zone.

