Judge Francesco Depasquale has been appointed president of a Council of Europe body on court delays.

Depasquale was appointed president of the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ), which is tasked with improving the efficiency and functioning of justice in Europe.

He will hold the position for the next two years ,having previously occupied the position of CEPEJ vice-president for the past four years.

Mr Justice Depasquale has been involved in CEPEJ since 2007 having long served as Malta’s representative on the commission.

He also forms part of the working group on judicial time frames, known as the SATURN Centre.

In Malta, he is president of the Association of Judges & Magistrates.

Throughout the years, CEPEJ experts have assessed the Maltese judicial system.

Two years ago it found that court cases in Malta take between double and eight times as long to be concluded as the average in the EU.

CEPEJ was set up in 2002, on the initiative of the European Ministers of Justice, by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, to improve the quality and the efficiency of the European judicial systems.

It brings together representatives of the 46 Member States of the Council of Europe.