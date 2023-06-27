Echoes of the outstanding victory of Polish sailor Kamil Manowiecki, in the Enemed Malta-Sicily Windsurf Crossing – 40th Anniversary Edition (1982-2022) held last year in May, have still not faded away as signs of potential challenge to this record begin to emerge.

This was disclosed by Wilfred Sultana, general organiser and originator of the event 40 years ago, when Enemed executive chairman Kevin Chircop presented the Polish windsurfer with a certificate of merit, to affirm his achievement.

On the day, twenty-year-old Kamil Manowiecki covered the 54.8 nautical mile from Valletta (Malta) to Pozzallo (Sicily) Crossing in the best recorded time of two hours 13 minutes.

The other four participants in the commemorative event, and their recorded time on the day, were Karl Miggiani 2hrs 45mins, Tom Zammit Tabona 3hrs 33mins, Shaun Miggiani 3hrs 51mins, and Paul Ellul 6hrs 17mins.

