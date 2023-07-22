Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory, as it closed 1.4% higher at 8,017.426 points. A total of 20 issues were active, 10 of which headed north while another six closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover increased by €0.2 million to €0.8 million, generated across 150 transactions. Year-to-date the Index is 8.3% up.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.5%, as it reached 872.795 points. Out of 11 active issues, eight advanced while another two closed in the red. The 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €105.99, equivalent to a 2.5% change. Conversely, the 4.1% MGS 2034 (I) closed 0.7% lower at €103.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a 0.1% decline, as it closed at 1,158.942 points. A total of 66 issues were active, 20 of which traded higher, while another 28 lost ground.

The 4.65% Smartcare Finance plc Secured € 2032 was the best performer, as it closed 3.9% higher at €99.75.

On the other hand, the 4.25% Mercury Projects Finance plc Secured € 2031 ended the week 5.5% lower at €94.01.

Top 10 market movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc returned to positive territory, as 12 deals involving 81,841 shares pushed the share price 7.8% higher. The banking equity ended the week at €1.25. The equity has appreciated by 63% year-to-date.

Malta International Airport plc registered a 0.9% gain to end the week at €5.60. The equity was active 14 times across 12,952 shares, generating €72,134 in turnover.

International Hotel Investments plc reached a weekly high of €0.55 last Monday. but closed the week at €0.545, translating into a 7.9% increase. A total of 4,155 shares were executed across four deals.

Four transactions of 7,825 RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares yielded a 3.7% decline in share price. The equity ended the week at €1.30 after trading at a weekly low of €1.09.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc closed yesterday’s session at a weekly high of €7 ‒ an increase of 3.7% when compared to the previous week. A total of 4,098 shares exchanged ownership across 11 deals.

APS Bank plc (APS) was active across 12 transactions involving 53,102 shares. APS ended the week at €0.61, adding 1.7% to its share price.

Retail conglomerate PG plc followed suit as 17 transactions involving 41,935 shares worth €83,546 gained 4.1%. PG closed the week at €2.04.

On the other hand, AX Real Estates plc registered a negative 8.5% movement. The equity ended the week at €0.45. Two deals worth €12,683 were executed.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) headed north, finishing the week at €0.408. MPC advanced by 4.6% as a result of 38,950 shares spread across nine deals.

A single transaction of 2,948 MaltaPost plc shares dragged the share price to the €0.36 level. This translated into a double-digit decline of 20%.

Company announcements

The board of Bank of Valletta plc is scheduled to meet on July 27 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the six-month financial period ended June 30.

Lombard Bank Malta plc has capitalised €252,022 from its retained earnings account for the purpose of issuing 2,016,172 fully paid ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.125 per share in the ratio of one new bonus share for every 45 shares held.

Malta International Airport plc announced that the board of directors will be meeting on August 1 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the group’s financial statements for the period between January and June 2023. During this meeting, the members of the board will also be considering the payment of an interim dividend to the company’s shareholders.

The board of GO plc approved the payment of an interim dividend of €0.07 net of taxation per share. The payment of this net dividend amounts to the total sum of €7.1 million. The board also announced that it is scheduled to meet on August 7 to discuss the group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

The board of BMIT Technologies plc is scheduled to meet on August 4 to discuss the group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

Plaza Centres plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on August 2, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the group’s interim financial statements for the half-year ended June 30.

The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc announced that during the AGM held on the July 21, all resolutions on the agenda were approved. A final net dividend of €1 million, representing a net dividend of €0.032468 per share was declared in favour of the shareholders of the company.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.