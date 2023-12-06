Two years ago, I returned to Malta after eight years of serving in Brussels. The responsibilities of serving the country were distinct. However, after four years in the Political and Security Committee of the EU, I experienced a different perspective. It is not an easy decision to enter politics, as we know it here in Malta, with all that comes with it.

Joining the Labour Party to run for the European Parliament election is not just a choice for me, but a profound calling and in respect to my followers. In the past, I always believed that politicians and Eurocrats can change things. However, there is a substantial difference between what citizens expect and what is delivered to them. Surely, change cannot occur unless one considers to be the change. It is an expression of my deep commitment to progress, unity, and social justice, which are at the heart of my beliefs, that made me submit my nomination.

Sincerely, I have always been driven by hope, empathy, and active engagement. People, as well as politicians whisper that I am a leftist. In part it is true. Being a leftist, does not mean interfering with the market or the private sector or people’s sovereignty. However, we must regulate where possible, and mitigate market failures that cause a considerable cost to society. My adherence to socialist values signifies a commitment to a progressive, inclusive Malta, foreseeing future challenges and addressing them with empathic policies. Our commitment, as politicians, must be the preservation of the interest of the collective and not of the few.

Surely, education and equal opportunities for everyone must be directed at a European level to mitigate disparities. The Labour Party has historically been a force for significant positive change. I can tell because I come from a minority. Our goal is to build a society that uplifts everyone and ensures fairness and inclusivity for all. Certainly, we are at a pivotal moment in history. Europe is facing multiple challenges, inter alia, climate change, conflicts and war, economic instability, migration, and inequalities of income. However, freedom must not come at the expense of fuelling additional wars. We must keep diplomacy at the forefront of European politics. And surely, we must shy away from divisive narratives and keep within our roles.

My campaign aims to positively impact our island. Europe is facing tangible calamities. Our economies, deeply affected by greed and hastiness, show our reluctance to embrace change for sustainability. It is more difficult to break the practices of the past rather than embracing new policies. In the past years the pandemic and inflation exerted additional strains on both education and healthcare. These challenges won't be overcome quickly or easily. However, they must be overcome. Therefore, this belief drives me to join politics, where I genuinely think that my expertise and education can humbly bring a positive change. We must move past petty squabbles and empty promises, divisive rhetoric, and outdated ideologies.

We need to embrace a youthful, collective spirit - better known in Belgium as Esprit de Crops - setting aside narrow interests for a better, fairer future. Hope and collective action are my political ideologies. In times of rising populism, advocating for unity and cooperation in Europe is crucial to protect not just our national interests but our European values. In the European Parliament, I aim to represent the marginalised, the underprivileged, and the voiceless. We must strive for an inclusive economy with fair job opportunities and a proper wealth distribution. Education and healthcare, as well as technology, are essential for a progressive society. Supporting the youth, the elderly, and bridging the digital divide are key for a balanced future. Following the COPS 28, climate change demands immediate action. Failure is not an option and must be removed from our vocabulary. As a Member of the European Parliament, I will advocate for policies that prioritise our planet's health and equal opportunities for education and healthcare.

Once again, this is a time for responsibility but on the other side of the co-legislators. And Europeans are responsible for their future and who they choose as their representatives. We are not less than any other member state. We must recognise our duties to ourselves, our nations, and the world. We should embrace these responsibilities, as there's no greater satisfaction than dedicating ourselves to challenging tasks. I encourage the electorate to participate in the forthcoming EU elections.

Let's start this journey with courage and conviction, for a brighter future is within reach. Let's contribute to Europe's defining moment of history.