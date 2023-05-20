From the online comments board

The hospitals’ money trail leading to Joseph Muscat

Former PM received money from firm that was previously called ‘VGH Europe’

From the current chatter, a damage control exercise has already started within the PL. The PM has already declared that the latest NAO report shows that he’s out of this and the deputy prime minister declared in parliament that “things were done behind his back”. Interesting times ahead... – Tonio Azzopardi

Well done Jacob Borg, an excellent piece of investigative journalism that exposes the ‘Emperor’ for what he is now, naked.

Joe Muscat should be subpoenaed by investigators to produce hard evidence of the numerous ‘consultancy’ contracts he received, which seem to have ‘fallen from heaven’ as soon as he was kicked out of the premiership. Consultants are not paid €15,000 per month just for verbal advice.

Given the lucrative terms of his contracts, there should be tons of papers in his files justifying the handsome ‘consultancy’ fees that he charged.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

If these ‘consultancies’ are not a figment of Muscat’s imagination and really exist, he should have no problem proving that he did actually do work, a lot of work, considering the handsome remuneration.

Iż-żejt dejjem jitla’ f’wiċċ l-ilma! – PC Dingli

I know senior officials in government who don’t make 15k a year after tax, let alone in a single month. Given how much money is stolen by politicians everything in Malta should be free. – Mark Psaila

Well done Times of Malta. All roads lead to the same place… – Peter Darmanin

Joseph Muscat says his consultancy was real as he had a small involvement in the Crystal Palace deal that never was, since there were no funds to bankroll such a deal. It’s all smoke and mirrors, can he provide other proof on the projects he worked on? M. Cassar

One wonders how Joseph Muscat found time to devote serious attention to the needs of Malta when he was so busy otherwise. – Evarist Saliba

The more we get to know about the millions stolen from us taxpayers the more we realise how big the crime of leaving diabetics and other patients without proper care is. Not enough money to give all diabetics the CGM they require but more than enough to fill their corrupt pockets. No need to worry if they get caught; no action will ever be taken as they made sure they put the right persons in place to take care of their interests. – Charles Bajada

“You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” How long are we going to put up with this joker? – Michel Camilleri

How could Joseph Muscat remove Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and he stays on? They were in for it together and all three must face reality. – Maria Aquilina

Transparency and accountability. LOL – Mario Attard