Inadequate signage leading to our airport

Weak design and incompetent planning characterise some of our major roads.

From the Marsa junctions to our airport, the road signage is inadequate and incompetent, a result of poor planning by our road engineers and road signage authorities.

These multi-lane roads, their junctions and exits can give rise to confusion. One can easily miss the correct turning and end up at Santa Luċija and Tarxien, causing one to double back towards Luqa Road from Santa Luċija.

Work taking place on the junction close to the airport. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Then comes a further surprise just outside Gudja, where traffic has recently been diverted. The road signs from here onwards are unclear and confusing, except to seasoned taxi drivers. It is somewhat complicated to identify the correct turning towards the airport from here. Several turns in the main road are a cause for guesswork and mistaken driving.

And, finally, after multiple turnings, one reaches our airport, feeling exasperated and annoyed by these futile turns in the roads thereto.

Surely, some of our experienced road engineers and planners could do a better job, simplifying matters on our small island.

The present job smacks of incompetence and of amateur attitudes by our said authorities.

Do we require a change of government for our main road from Marsa to the airport to make some sense? Which, in this case, is wanting, in my considered opinion and in my personal experience.

Bernard Vassallo – Swieqi

Sepsis and abortion

My GP colleague (Mark Agius, January 28) is sorely mistaken: Savita (Ireland), Valentina (Sicily) and Izabella (Poland), together with several others in this EU country) died because abortion was either not legal or was withheld due to conscientious objection.

Sepsis was indeed the most likely cause of their preventable deaths, although haemorrhage may also have contributed.

The point, and, sadly, one that Agius, as well as many other anti-choice people miss, is that the hands of the doctors looking after these unfortunate women were tied, either by laws banning abortion or by their own moral rules.

This is precisely why 135 doctors in Malta signed a judicial protest last July calling on the government to review the relevant legislation.

Our hope is that no person in Malta would ever die because abortion healthcare is not available.

Isabel Stabile, obo Doctors for Choice – St Julian’s