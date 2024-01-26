Gazans, quo vadis?

As if Benjamin Netanyahu’s calls for an exodus of Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip towards the southern part was not enough, he is now stating that Hamas have their headquarters in Khan Yunis. Thus, he has every right to bomb everyone living in southern Gaza, or so he thinks. He has trapped the Palestinians.

Palestinian families fleeing Khan Yunis on the coastal road leading to Rafah. Photo: AFP

This is sheer hypocrisy on his and the Israelis’ part. If this is not genocide, then what is it?

Netanyahu has recently declared that he is against a Palestinian State in Gaza. So, what happens now?

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

Correct address on mail

We refer to the letter by John Guillaumier titled ‘Not dependable’ (January 19).

We cannot agree with the conclusions reached in the letter published. Our postal services do meet the quality-of-service standards set. Standards that are established by national and international regulators and which are constantly audited by specialist audit firms that are independent of Maltapost plc.

That said, and since the sorting and delivery of mail is a laborious and manual process, we cannot exclude that human error may occur and, for this, we do apologise.

To ensure that letters are delivered correctly to the intended recipients, all letters must have the full and correct address and postcode of the addressee. It is also recommended that the sender’s full and correct address and postcode is written on the back side of the envelope.

Maltapost often comes across instances where letters are addressed to the incorrect door number as a door renumbering exercise would have taken place in the street of the intended recipient.

Door renumbering exercises are outside the responsibility of Maltapost plc and are a regular occurrence.

Formal notification of such re-numbering exercises is published in The Malta Government Gazette. Similarly, when there is a change in street name, residents must also inform all their contacts, service providers and government departments of their new address.

Unfortunately, Maltapost regularly comes across letters having the wrong door numbers and old street names, even though such revisions were done years ago.

Maltapost delivers items as addressed and, therefore, a postal item is delivered to the premises that presently displays the door number written on the envelope.

We also come across several properties that still have old door numbers affixed on the façade or properties without any door number at all.

If one lives in a block of apartments, it is also important that all apartments have separate and individual letterboxes bearing the number of the apartment to which they correspond. Common letterboxes for apartments should not be in use.

SEAN DINGLI, Head, Customer care department, Maltapost plc – Qormi