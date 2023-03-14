Government treason

I wish to refer to two articles appearing recently in this newspaper.

These are ‘Nothing about corruption’ (March 9) by Ranier Fsadni and ‘The great Labour betrayal’ (March 7) by Desmond Zammit Marmarà.

Each article is to the point and very relevant to all of us residing in our homeland.

I wish to suggest that another suitable title encapsulating the patriotic message of each of these writings is “treason”.

Treason refers to “a betrayal of allegiance toward one’s own country, especially by committing hostile acts against it and/or aiding its enemies in committing such acts”.

The court sentence, delivered by Francesco Depasquale, publicly denounces the transfer of the three hospitals to Vitals and Steward by the Labour government as being reprehensibly unpatriotic.

This court judgement condemns the present and previous Labour prime ministers, all cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries and backbenchers as well as heads of several public institutions as having aided and abetted this despicable crime.

If the wicked politicians and their abetters receive the punishment which they justly deserve, we will probably restart respecting our social values.

Sebastian Debono – Qormi

Car racing

Regional Road. Photo: Shutterstock.com

May I ask if car racing – unofficial or illegal – is being allowed and unchecked on the Coast Road, starting from the Kappara junction?

As I regularly hear from my home in Gżira, these cars can be heard racing, starting from the Kappara junction.

Is Transport Malta allowing this habit?

Is LESA ever present to check these fast cars racing on public roads?

Or do we wait for accidents to happen so that these can be reported?

Mark Vella – Gżira

Online inquiry

I, too, as Victor Pisani did (March 11), find John Guillaumier’s letter (March 7) very surprising.

Living in the UK, I have had many occasions to contact servizz.gov (including this week the pensions department, and the public registry several times in the recent past).

I have always had a prompt and helpful reply within 24 hours. In addition, as with Mr Pisani, they have always gone the extra mile to assist.

I found them very knowledgeable and give accurate information, and again the authors’ names were appended.

Indeed, while I am very quick to voice my criticism about most aspects of other organisations in Malta, and the ignorance, open abuse and corruption that exists, I simply can’t fault servizz.gov.

Nevertheless, it is possible that Guillaumier’s inquiry mistakenly found its way to a minister’s in-tray...

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.