Why not on the Nikolaus?

Last month, Prime Minister Robert Abela accompanied European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen in Gozo on a visit to the Nadur primary school. He said: “Gozo will never be left behind and will never play second fiddle and that is why the government has increased the island’s share of EU funds by a quarter.”

A short bilateral meeting around one of the Gozo Channel ferry’s cafeteria tables between Ursula Von der Leyen and Robert Abela. Photo: DOI: Alan Saliba

That was after a short bilateral meeting around one of the Gozo Channel ferry’s cafeteria tables. This ferry – Gaudos – is one of the three ferries, the others being Malita and Ta’ Pinu, built by the previous PN government. It’s a pity that Abela, who usually boasts of his party’s achievements, did not host von der Leyen for this bilateral meeting on the 30-year-old Greek ferry Nikolaus, which his administration wet-leased at the whopping daily cost of €13,000. This is the fourth ferry which the prime minister’s government has provided to the Gozitans to ease our waiting time and travelling stress.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Narrowing the skills gap

I read with interest the editorial on the skills gap in Malta (September 26). I have worked for over 20 years in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France and Bermuda, occupying various managerial positions including chief officer executive.

In each of these countries I had a fixed definite contract and my contracts in all these countries stipulated that, a few months prior to end of contract, I had to work closely with a successor and carry out a knowledge transfer usually to a local person.

In all of these countries my end of contract bonus depended heavily on this successful transfer of knowledge.

I find it strange that, both in private and public sectors, this formal knowledge transfer is missing in Malta or, at least, never mentioned as a possible means of narrowing the skills gap.

Philip Micallef – Attard

Changed flight path

What on earth is going on?

As though the air pollution in Malta is not bad enough and one of the worst in Europe. Now, what is the latest?

Yes, you’ve guessed it, planes leaving and arriving in Malta are flying over our wonderful village of Żebbuġ, right in the centre of the island. Previously, the flight path was nearer to the sea.

Why has it changed and, consequently, polluting our island even more? Our island has one of the highest rates of asthmatics and allergy suffers in the EU. This doctor of over 50 years’ experience in medicine, who has served worldwide, is totally speechless.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ