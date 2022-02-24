Malta goes to the polls on March 26 to elect a new government.

Day one | day two | day three

PN's traffic fines proposal causes sparks

8.30am If social media comments are anything to go by, then the PN's proposal to give an amnesty/'suspended sentence' for traffic infringements seems to have backfired. Many believe this will only incentivise anarchy in our chaotic streets. Check out the critical reactions to Bernard Grech's tweet:

Malta Police Union wants better conditions, tattoos...

8.10am The Malta Police Union wants members of the police force to sport tattoos as it presented its 28 proposals to the political parties.

The proposals are aimed at improving the working conditions, environment and professionalism of the members of the force.

PP release candidates' list

8am The Partit Popolari last night published a list of its election candidates.

They are:

First district - Joe Aquilina and Clint Calleja.

Second and third districts - Edgar Apap.

Fourth district - Stephen Florian and Mark Collings.

Fifth district - Clint Calleja

Sixth district - Joe Aquilina

Seventh district - Mark Collings.

Eighth district - Frans Mallia.

Ninth district - Alexander D'Agata.

10th district - Paul Salomone and Alexander D'Agata.

11th district - Frans Mallia.

12th district - Paul Salomone.

13th district - Stephen Florian.

The conservative party's election slogan is Family - Nation - Freedom