A news conference was held on Friday morning with the latest updates of the coronavirus situation in Malta.

All schools are closed and mass gatherings cancelled as the country steps up its fight against the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, in football

11.41am UEFA have just announced that next week's Champions League and Europa League matches will be postponed to an undefined later date.

One woman diagnosed with coronavirus now 'in recovery'

11.33am Some good news. One of the women who tested positive earlier this week for the virus has tested negative twice now. So authorities consider her to be "in recovery".

She will be discharged soon but will remain under quarantine at home, Gauci told journalists earlier.

Empty chairs and empty tables

11.28am Our photographer Chris Sant Fournier has been out and about this morning. But he's almost the only one as usually-busy areas are emptied of people and tourists.

An empty Upper Barrakka Gardens. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

How many people have been tested?

11.15am Authorities have tested 889 people so far. Of those 12 have now tested positive.

There have been no deaths from the virus in Malta.

Here's a guide to what happens at one of the testing centres.

Police to carry out quarantine checks

11.09am As from today, police together with health authorities will be going round to check that those who should be under quarantine are abiding by the rules, health authorities have announced.

Confused about quarantine, check out the latest rules.

Authorities expect local transmission

11.03am All the cases so far are imported, ie the 12 people had travelled abroad and felt the symptoms days after arriving.

Superintendent of public health Charmaine Gauci said that local transmission is not happening yet.

However she told a news conference that that is what health authorities are now expecting.

Details of the latest cases

10.52am All three new new cases are people who recently travelled abroad.

They are:

Maltese man, 45, who returned from Munich, Germany on March 6

Italian man, 40, who returned from Paris, France on March 6

Maltese woman, 30, who returned from Brussels on March 9

All reported symptoms three to four days after they arrived back. Read more details here.

Three new cases announced

10.45am The authorities have confirmed there are three new cases of coronavirus in Malta. Watch the news conference live.