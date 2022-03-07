We are two weeks into the electoral campaign and still have three weeks to go. It's now day 15 of the campaign and we expect the two main parties and other candidates to hold events and make fresh pledges throughout the day.

Live blog

Cassola wins appeal on gender quota mechanism

9.50am Cassola has declared winning a Constitutional Court appeal on his challenge of the gender quota mechanism.

Last year Cassola had filed a constitutional case against the government, challenging the mechanism approved by parliament in 2021. This mechanism should ensure gender parity in parliament if no more than two parties are elected.

The court had turned down Cassola's case, but this morning the appeals court deemed the independent candidate to have a direct interest in the quota mechanism.

PN, PL leaders to debate on March 23

9.35am The broadcasting authority has just announced a debate between Abela and Grech, which will take place on March 23, closing off this electoral campaign's series of debates on the national broadcaster.

The first two in the series will be broadcast tomorrow and Wednesday on TVM: one themed Malta Flimkien and the other one Miegħek. Għal Malta, in line with the two main parties' slogans. Two PN and two PL spokespeople will be participating in these two debates.

Meanwhile, the PN has issued a press call for a 10.15am conference for today which will be held at the party's headquarters in Pieta.

Will Abela accept the nurses' invitation?

9.25am Last week we reported on how Abela ducked journalists' questions for days.

The nurses' union has just informed us that despite inviting both Grech and Abela to a visit to its new premises in Qormi tomorrow, only the PN leader had confirmed his attendance.

Konrad Mizzi's discovery of God inspires memes

9am As expected, the political campaigning continued, and at times intensified, throughout the weekend.

One former PL minister, who will not be contesting the upcoming election, still gave the electorate lots to talk about. Konrad Mizzi on Saturday said that over the past two years, God had become a central part of his life.

For two days, the Internet just kept giving.

A meme re-shared by Cassola himself. Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Cassola's environmentally-friendly banners

8.50am Independent candidate Arnold Cassolla has added his own banner to that of the two main parties on major roads.

He promises that his banners are printed on 100% recycled paper and once the campaign is over, he will collect the banners and cable ties and send them for recycling.

Motorists might spot one of the five green posters on St Andrew's Road, near the Skatepark roundabout, at the Ferries in Sliema, and also in Mosta and Attard.

In keeping up his efforts to minimise the impact on the environment as much as possible, Cassola has also invested in a digital billboard instead of a printed one. It was set up on Tal-Balal Road, off Għargħur.

Debates among female candidates

8.40am We are reminded that the second in a series of four debates among female candidates is being held today at 2.30pm at Malta Fairs and Conventions Center in Ta’Qali.

Today's 1.5hour debate, organised by the Malta branch of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, will feature ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci, PL candidates Julia Farrugia Portelli and Alicia Bugeja Said and PN candidates Claudette Buttigieg and Rebekah Cilia.

Today's agenda so far

8.30am Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the fifteenth day of the electoral campaign.

Following his visit to Junior College in Msida last week, PN leader Bernard Grech is today expected to meet University of Malta students at around 11.30am.

He is also scheduled to address party supporters at 6pm in Birkirkara.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is meanwhile expected to be interviewed during a PL activity at 6.30pm in Marsaxlokk.

We'll keep you updated with any other events throughout the day.