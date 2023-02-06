Updated 5.45pm - Heavy machinery that is used in road-building fell off a trailer on December 13 Road in Marsa on Monday afternoon, creating a major traffic jam on the busy road.

The police said the accident happened at about 3.45pm on the carriageway leading towards Valletta.

No one was injured but officials were directing traffic away from the area.

A motorist writing on Facebook said the tail end of the traffic jam started from tal-Barrani some 2km away. Heavy traffic was also reported in Luqa.

At 5.45pm a reader told Times of Malta she had been stuck in traffic in Paola for half an hour

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.