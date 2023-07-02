As technology rapidly changes the way we see and interact with the world, it is opening up new opportunities for companies to break away from traditional business practises and embrace the new frontiers of digitalisation.

The second edition of EY Engage, held at the Westin on June 1, focused on this transition and emphasised the need for automation, integration and innovation in the local landscape. A mix of plenary talks and breakout sessions brought together over 450 CIOs, CTOs and tech experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities that come with transformation.

EY alliance partner Tech Mahindra, represented by Partha Roy, Vice President of Data Analytics, discussed several use cases highlighting the value of data as an implemented solution in the architecture strategy. This point was reinforced by Nick Tonna, Chief Customer Success Officer, BMIT, who underlined the significance of strategic flexibility in creating resilient organisations.

The importance of adaptation was the starting point of the plenary session as Michael Azzopardi, Director of EY Technology Consulting, reflected on the growth of technology over the last two decades, analysing the companies that have embraced change and recognising the mistakes of those that have lagged behind. Databrick’s CTO, Dael Williamson continued the discussion, zeroing in on the increasing use of AI, the fears surrounding it and the need for trust when using it as an optimisation tool.

Diego Garcia Puado, EY Metaverse Partner, looked back at the evolution of artificial intelligence and emphasised the transformative power of automation. Of course, all facets of digital transformation can come with challenges, as discussed in a panel discussion between Dael Williamson of Databricks, Ronald Attard, EY CESA Strategy and Consulting Partner, and Arnaud Denis, CEO of MeDirect Group. However, it can also be the solution to many problems such as security and quality assurance, as Team Lead Global Industries EMEA Computer Vision and Edge Verticals of Dell Technologies, Marco Krijgsman explained.

Deeper insights were provided during the track specific breakout sessions which were split into five main tracks designed for attendees to tailor their own experience through a personalised schedule made available on the event app. The CIO Forum, Technical Track, Digital Transformation, Industry Track, Resiliency and Cybersecurity sessions were led by over 50 speakers made up from industry experts hailing from EY Malta, Poland, Spain, Italy and Global, BMIT, DRUID AI, Databricks, Exigy, eSkills Malta Foundation, Epic for Business, GO, ICT Solutions, MCA, MDIA, MITA, MeDirect, Tech Mahindra, SG Solutions, and Smart Cloud.

“EY Engage gives us the chance to delve into the issues our clients are facing that are impeding their transformation while leveraging the insights on vendors and suppliers to bring them a solution there and then, and allowing them to return to their boards and organisations with fresh strategies that promote adaptation and renewal,” said Kevin Mallia, EY Malta Consulting Partner.

The sessions discussed Enterprise Architecture, Web 3.0, FinOps, Data and AI, Tech for ESG, Hyperautomation, Business Transformation, DORA, Cloud Security, IAM (Identity & Access Management), Risk Management, Resilience, Hybrid Cloud, Power Platform, Data Platform, Agile & DevOps, 5G, and AI. Each session brought out specific insights based on use case challenges and risks, further accentuating the benefits of digital transformation while creating an open discussion.

EY Engage has become synonymous with a space for tech experts to explore innovative and emerging technologies. With 21 exhibitors the expo space encouraged networking and discussion through the numerous demos available sharing AI use cases, metaverse experience for industries such as retail and manufacturing, new hardware, and automation systems.

Ronald Attard, EY CESA Strategy and Transactions Partner said, “One of EY Engage’s main appeals is the coming together of tech experts to connect on not only the limitations of the disruptive power of emerging technologies but the many opportunities that tools like automation can provide that can unlock long-term value for an organisation and propel it towards the future.”

EY Malta thanked their main collaborators MITA, Microsoft, IBM, and Databricks, their platinum sponsors BMIT, MeDirect, SG Solutions, and Tech Mahindra, and their sponsors GO, Exigy, ICT Solutions, AIVHY Ltd., Smart Cloud, eSkills, MDIA, OneSpan, British Computer Society Malta Chapter, Epic for Business, DRUID AI, IEEE, ISACA, and MCA.