Malta will join other EU countries and "intervene" in a case opened by the European Commission over a law implemented in Hungary that violates the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ+ people.

In a statement, the parliamentary secretariat for equality said the law introduced in Hungary prohibits the promotion or representation of gender identities that did not align with the sex assigned at birth, sex reassignment, or homosexuality.

The case was currently before the Court of Justice of the European Union. The European Commission holds the view that the provisions of this law violate various fundamental human rights, including human dignity, freedom of expression and information, and the right to respect for private life.

It also violates the right to non-discrimination, as enshrined in the Charter of the European Union of Fundamental Rights and runs counter to the common values shared by members of the EU.

"Given Malta’s significant role as the country with the most laws and policies promoting LGBTIQ+ equality, and having remained at the top of the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Map for seven consecutive years, the country will be joining other member states in supporting the European Commission’s position in this case.

"This decision was taken in light of Malta’s IDAHOT declaration in 2021, which reiterated its support for legal steps taken by European institutions in their commitment to protecting human rights".