A 76-year-old man died on Tuesday after falling off the roof of his house on Vjal Simmons, Tarxien.

The police said in a statement the man fell a height of one storey onto another roof at around 12.45pm. The roof of the adjacent property that he landed on gave way, and the man fell a further one storey.

Civil Protection Department officials pulled the man out.

He was rushed to Mater Dei where he died shortly after.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.