Marsovin launched its first vintage of Antonin Noir Riżerva Vintage 2020 at Michelin Starred restaurant ION Harbour on December 1.

Antonin Riżerva is a limited-edition wine made from a blend of hand-picked Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown on Marnisi estate, Marsovin’s largest privately owned vineyard.

The event consisted of a six-course tasting menu, carefully created by the chefs at ION Harbour, paired with six premium Marsovin wines which included Antonin Noir Riżerva and Marsovin’s Grand Maître prized flagship wine.

Highlights from the menu included Maltese wagyu beef, Malta-grown Boltardy beetroot and roasted bone sauce with bone marrow.

Jeremy Cassar, CEO of Marsovin, expressed his pride in the vintage.

“Our passion for producing wines of exceptional character has always been Marsovin’ s culture. The Antonin Riżerva is an extension of this tradition,” he said.

The Riżerva winemaking process involves the careful selection of the Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes during the harvest and once again in the winery to ensure only the very best grapes are used for this wine.

The fermentation process takes place in stainless steel tanks, followed by 18 months of maturation in French oak barrels. This ageing process is complemented by an additional six months of bottle ageing, allowing the wine to develop complexity and a refined finish, resulting in a bold, velvety and full-bodied red with dark cherry and redcurrant nature, with a harmonious balance of fruit and oak.

Only 670 bottles have been produced and will be available at Marsovin Cellars, leading restaurants and wine shops.