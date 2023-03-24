Nadur Youngsters missed the chance to retain the Gozitan title for a second successive week when they were held to a draw by Xewkija Tigers.

On the other hand, Qala Saints failed to bridge the gap on the GFA Division One leaders as they also took a point from their match against Kerċem Ajax.

Nadur fancied their chances of taking all points against Xewkija Tigers but the latter confirmed their good form of late with a battling display.

In fact, it was the Tigers who took the lead on 24 minutes when Rodney Buttigieg dispossessed the Nadur goalkeeper and placed the ball into an empty net.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt