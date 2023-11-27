The winners of the 2023 national book prize have been announced.

Loranne Vella won the novels section with her book Marta Marta, Rita Saliba the short stories section with the book Tbajja’ tax-Xemx u Stejjer Oħra għad-Dell.

The poetry section was won by Murad Shubert with Imbagħad il-Qiegħ and the drama section by Lon Kirkop with Fil-Ħajja li Jmiss u Drammi Oħra tat-Triq. Kirkop also won the Best Emergent Author award.

Loranne Vella receiving her prize from book council chairman Mark Camilleri.

The translations section was won by Mark Vella with Mur Ġibek… Eżerċizzji ta’ Tortura u Seduzzjoni, and the general research section by Christian Attard with The Art of Dying Well: Visual Cultures in Times of Piety and Plague Malta 1675-1814.

The section for biographical and historiographic research was won by William Zammit with Slavery, Treason and Blood: The 1749 Plot of the Slaves in Malta while Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti won the best book production section with Society Fashion in Malta: The Portrait Photography of Leandro Preziosi 1830-1869.

Daniel Massa was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his seminal contributions to Maltese poetry.

Maria Farrugia and Louiselle Sciberras won the prize for original works for children aged up to seven with Luċjan u Enzo: is-sriedak li kienu jgħiru għal xulxin.

John A. Bonello and Francesca Grech won the prize for original works for children aged eight to 12 with Irvin Vella, Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Ħabsi Bla Ħtija.

David Aloiso won the prize for young adult literature with Ġganti while Janet Mallia won the prize for translation for children aged up to seven with Kieku Armadillo Jmur f’Ristorant. The translation for children aged between eight and 12 was won by Noel Tanti with Każ Miftuħ: Segwi l-Indizji!

Dwayne Ellul won the Young Adult Literature in Translation award with Sherlock, Lupin u Jien: Il-Katidral tal-Biża’.

BDL Publishing clinched the prize for Best Book Production withLuċjan u Enzo: is-sriedak li kienu jgħiru għal xulxin.

The winning titles were selected from a shortlist of 61, published in the preceding year, across 14 competitive categories: 36 books in the eight categories for adults and 26 in the six for children and young adults (Premju Terramaxka).

Adjudicators expressed a particular enthusiasm for the submissions in the poetry category, noting that a healthy selection of high-quality work from both established and up-and-coming poets made it to the shortlist.

This year’s general research shortlist was also deemed to be exceptional, with adjudicators stating that certain entries could easily transcend their specialised niches to appeal to a wider reading public.

Book council executive chairperson Mark Camilleri said that, from this year, all winning publishing houses will receive a €1,000 prize.

This was in recognition of the challenges publishers faced in recent years by dint of the economic disruption caused by international upheavals.

Camilleri highlighted a surge in submissions for poetry and drama, signalling a revival in these categories. He also underscored the strategic importance of collaborations, citing renewed partnerships and new synergies with local and international organisations to boost the global presence of Maltese literature.