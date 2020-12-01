Newcastle’s Premier League game with Aston Villa on Friday is under threat due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to British media reports.

Newcastle have closed their training ground and it is not expected to re-open until Wednesday at the earliest, The Guardian said.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce had already cancelled training on Sunday after four players and a member of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus last week.

