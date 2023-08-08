Online casinos that are not registered in the UK have been gaining increasing popularity in recent years. What is the reason behind the hype with online casinos that are not on licensed in the UK?

Below are the best non-UK licensed casinos and the reasons for them being the most top rated and safe sites for UK players.

Updated list of the best non-UK licensed casinos

Comparing the best gambling non-UK casino sites

Below is an overall comparison of the main components of the top Casino sites not licensed in UK:

Casino Welcome bonus Payment methods Games available Casiroom 400% up to £2000 Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Sportsbook Lucky Barry 400% up to £6000 Visa, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Paysafecard, AstroPay, Skrill Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Jackpot Games Betswagger 500% up to 21,000 Visa, Neteller, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Paysafecard Slots, Table Games, 18+ Live Casino, Sportsbook Winstler 600% up to £9,000 Neteller, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Paysafecard, Visa, AstroPay, Skrill Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Casino, Progressive Jackpot Games PlayHub 100% up to £1,000 Visa, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Paysafecard Slots, Table Games, 18+ Live Casino, Sportsbook DamSlots 400% up to £800 MasterCard, Visa, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Jackpot Games Casigood 150% up to £1500 Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bitcoin Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Racing Nonstop 950% up to £7,000 Visa, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin Slots Table Games, Live Casino, Sportsbook Kaboom Slots 100% up to £500 Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether Slots, Table Games, 18+ Live Casino, Sportsbook Ocean Breeze 400% up to £6000 Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Video Poker, BlackJack BloodMoon 400% up to £800 Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Bingo, Live Casino, Sportsbook, Live Racing Agen no Wager 400% up to £2000 Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Poker, Table Games Lucky Barry 475% up to £2000 Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Casino, Jackpot Games Milky Wins 400% up to £6000 Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Amex, Litcoin Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Casino, Jackpot Games Golden Bet 150% up to £1500 Neteller, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Paysafecard, Visa, Skrill Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Casino, Progressive Jackpot Games

Best online non-UK casinos

Before going into the details of non-UK casinos, we deem it necessary to list out a couple of the better online casinos that are not licensed but the UKGC, since that would probably be what people are most interested in.

1. Kaboom Slots Casino - Best non-UK casino

Kaboom Slots Casino

The first casino that is not licensed but the UKGC, that we would like to focus on is Kaboom Slots Online Casino. A common misperception about online non-UK casinos is that these casinos are unregulated since they are not licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). However, there are other regulatory authorities in the world than UKGC. For Kaboom Slots Casino, it is regulated and licensed by the Curacao Regulatory Authority. Therefore, you can rest assured on the casino’s legitimacy. Another feature for Kaboom Slots Online Casino is the sportsbook section allowing players to do access both casino services and placing bets on your favourite sports, all on the same site. Therefore, non-UK casinos does not erode that casino’s legitimacy. Rather, it simply means that players looking for casinos non-UK can continue accessing the casino.

Kaboom Slots Casino promotions 5/5

A common offer even for online Non-UK Casinos, welcome bonuses are something that are being offered to capture and entice new customers to signing up with their casino. Similarly for Kaboom Slots Online Casino that is an online Non-UK Casino, they have their own version of welcome bonuses as well. For new sign-ups, you get a 100% match-up bonus capped at £1000, and you will also be eligible for 40 free spins that can be used on selected slots. However, do note that these bonuses, consistent with the other online casinos including those not on the UKGC list, have certain requirements that you will have to fulfil before you are able to cash out the profits from these bonuses.

Payment options at Kaboom Slots Casino 5/5

Before deciding to sign up with a particular non-UK online casino, it is important to first check out the range of payment methods available. It is essential to pick an online casino that offers payment methods that are to your convenience, especially for non-UK casinos. Fortunately for Hustle Online Casino, there are multiple payment methods and therefore it should not be an issue sourcing for a payment method. Some of the accepted payment methods include: Visa (Debit or Credit), MasterCard (Debit or Credit), bank transfers, eWallets such as PayPal, Neosurf, Neteller, Skrill, Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are accepted as well. Do check out the various fees and charges for the different rates before picking one.

Payout times 5/5

Payout times are an important part for non-UKGC casinos as you will want to be sure that you are actually able to receive the amount that you withdraw, especially for non-UKGC Casinos. Do note that while deposits are instantaneous, withdrawals could be a little bit delayed as the casino seeks to verify the destination of where your funds must be transferred to.

Non-UK games at Kaboom Slots Casino 5/5

Kaboom Slots Online Casino offers a wide range of games that are not limited by the UKGC and powered by more than 10 reputable software developers in the industry, such as NetEnt, MicroGaming, and many others. There are hundreds of slots available and therefore slot fans will definitely be able to find something that interests you. The standard non-UK casino table games are available as well such as Black Jack, Poker, Bingo and many others.

In summary, there are five key advantages on why you should pick Kaboom Slots Online Casino:

The online casino allows players who are on GamStop to play

Non-UK online casino with a wide range of games catered for everyone

Non-UKGC sportsbooks with a wide range of sports and accepts live bets as well

The online casino has a pretty generous welcome bonus offer

UK players accepted

Casino is not licensed in the UK

Join Kaboom Slots Casino and collect a £2,000 bonus today.

2. Casiroom Casino - Best for free spins

Casiroom Casino

The next non-GamStop online casino is Casiroom Online Casino. One of the interesting features of Casiroom is the generous bonuses that are being offered which we will talk about more in the next section. Other features include the wide range of games that the no verification online casinos has to offer, and all of these games are powered by more than 50 of the most reputable software developers. Lastly, the online casino has an extremely friendly support staff with a 24/7 live chat feature. This is important as given the difference in time zones, having a 24/7 live service means that your queries will always get resolved. Of course, the online casino being free from the UKGC is a feature on its own.

Casiroom Casino bonuses 5/5

Now, moving on to the bonuses that the non-UK casino has to offer, the casino currently offers an extremely generous welcome bonus in several levels. For new players who have just deposited their money, they will receive up to 400% match-up bonus capped at £2000. For the second deposit, you can get up to 200% match-up bonus capped at £1000. For the third deposit, you can still get up to 150% match-up bonus capped at £1000. For the fourth and fifth deposit, you get up to 100% match-up bonus capped at £1000 each. With these different tiers of bonuses, we are sure that you are as excited as we are in signing up with the casino.

Payment options at Casiroom Casino 4.5/5

However, before jumping directly into a non-UK casino, it is important to do some research on several administrative requirements. One of it is the availability of payment methods that the online casino has to offer. Unfortunately, payment options are limited. The non-UK casino has three main payment methods which includes debit and credit options either via MasterCard or Visa, and BitCoin transactions through your cryptocurrency wallets.

Payout times 5/5

Payout timings differ between depositing funds into your account and withdrawing it. This is because withdrawing funds require online casinos to verify with the details provided by you and whether the destination is a legitimate site. This is all part of ensuring that your funds are safely transacted into your desired account. Do note that there are only 2 withdrawal methods: Bank Transfers and Bitcoin.

Non-UK games at Casiroom Casino 5/5

Casiroom has a wide array of games that are not limited by the UKGC. The current estimation is that the Non-UK Casino houses more than 1000 games, and as mentioned earlier, these games are all supported and powered by some of the largest gaming developers in the markets. Therefore, one can be assured on the graphics, seamless gameplay, and the slick themes of these various games.

All in all, there are five main reasons why you should sign up with Casiroom:

Wide range of games not limited by the UKGC available, more than 1000

Casino is not registered on the UKGC list and accepts players who are on GamStop

UK players accepted

Extremely generous welcome bonuses among non-UK casinos

Friendly and effective support staff with a 24/7 live chat service

Sign up now to Casiroom Casino and collect 125 free spins.

3. Casper Wins Casino - Best new non-UK licensed casino

Casper Wins

The next non-UK online casino that we would like to draw your attention to is Casper Wins. In addition to allowing players who are on GamStop to continue accessing and playing games on their site, there are several other interesting features about the online casino. Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, the online casino supports a total of six European languages. In addition to that, there is an existing 24/7 customer service support where you can comminute with the support agents either via live chats, emails, or phone calls. There are multiple enticing bonuses that are being offered for both newcomers and loyal players.

Casper Wins Casino bonuses 4.5/5

Now, specifically on the range of bonuses offered, Casper Wins like other non-UK online casinos, has a wide range of bonuses catered to all players. For newcomers, the online casino is currently offering a fantastic first deposit welcome bonus of 100% capped at €1000. However, do note that there are specific wagering requirements that you will have to fulfil, before you are allowed to withdraw these bonuses.

Casino payment methods 5/5

One of the critical features of a great non-UK online casino is the wide range of payment methods available. For Casper Wins Casino, this is exactly what players can expect from them. The casino accepts multiple payment methods including the usual Maestro, Visa and MasterCard (both debit and credit), eWallets such as PayPal and Skrill. In addition, the online casino is one of the rare online casinos that accepts USDT in addition to Bitcoin for those who are interesting in paying using cryptocurrencies.

Payout times

Payout timings depend on the type of payment methods that you have selected. For deposit, these are usually immediate, and therefore you can expect to the amount credited into your online casino account. However, for security reasons, there will usually be some delay when it comes to withdrawal. The key thing is to make sure that you do receive the withdrawals eventually.

Games not on the UKGC list at Casper Wins 5/5

When it comes to the games offered by Casper Wins, you will be amazed by the wide array of choices available. The variety of games that are not limited by the UKGC extends beyond just slots. The same can be found for table games, and also the sportsbook section, where the online casino covers a wide range of sports that one can place their bets on.

Non-UK sports betting is available for those who are looking beyond just casino games

UK players are accepted

24/7 live chat customer service support is available

Wide range of non-UK games available

Secured and protected with the latest encryption technology

Start playing at Casper Wins and enjoy 222% up to 1000 bonus.

4. Milky Wins Online Casino - Best welcome bonus not non-UK

Milky Wins Casino

If you are someone looking for a non-UK online casino with an extremely generous offering of bonuses, then Milky Wins online casino is definitely the one that you should pick. An online non-UK casino which is an advantage itself, the operator has a multi-tiered offering of bonuses, which I will be elaborating in the next paragraph. The next feature of the online casino is that one can easily access the casino’s app as a web based version through the browser of your personal devices – smartphone or tablet. The best part is, all these games run seamlessly on your personal devices as well.

Casino promotions 5/5

It is always exciting talking about the bonuses offered by Non-UK Casinos. In total, you get to receive €6000 of match-up bonuses and 200 free spins! For the first deposit, players get a welcome bonus of 400% capped at €2000. In addition, you get 50 free spins on selected slots. For the second deposit, you can activate it and receive 200% bonus capped at €1000 and 25 free spins. For the third bonus, you receive a 150% capped at €1000 and 25 free spins.

Milky Wins payment options available 4/5

Being familiar with the various payment methods that a non-UK online casino has to offer, and selecting an ideal one for yourself is important when it comes to achieving an ideal gaming experience. People who ignore it tend to find themselves in an awkward position when they realised that the payment method that they have picked is not accepted by the casino. For Milky Wins online casino, players can make deposits and withdrawals using Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro cards, either debit or credit.

Payout times 5/5

Payout times are critical. Deposits will be reflected in your online casino account immediately while withdrawals will take around two to five business days before they are reflected in your selected destination. The first withdrawal will be the longest, since verification is required. However, it should get better subsequently.

Milky Wins casino games 4.5/5

When it comes to the games that Milky Wins has to offer, you will be pleased to know that the casino houses a total of 2000 games! Most of these games that are not limited by the UKGC are powered by reputable giant developers such as NetEnt, Merkur, and many others. Therefore, you can look forward to a scintillating gaming experience, even if you are currently registered on the UKGC Casino list. For those who are looking for a more immersive experience, do give their live dealer games a go, where you get to experience the live atmosphere of a physical casino while at the comforts of your home.

Ultimately, there are five key reasons why you should pick Milky Wins Casino:

Generous bonuses that are tiered and free from UK regulations

Wide range of non-UK games at an estimated number of 2000

Excellent customer service and support staff

Players from the UK are accepted

Personal devices supportability

Set up an account at Milky Wins Casino and collect a 6,000 bonus.

5. Agent No Wager Casino - Best non-UK licensed casino for mobile

Agent No Wager Casino

One of the greatest features of Agent no Wager is that the games are available on both desktop and your mobile devices, and the non-UK site. This allows players to access their favourite non-UK games from anytime, anywhere, as long as you have got an active and working internet connection. Also, the casino allows players to try their non-UK games for free, and therefore players are encouraged to test these games out on free mode before committing with real money.

Non-UK licensed casino bonuses 5/5

Bonuses are given out by non-UK casinos as a way of attracting new clients to play on their site. While it seems like a marketing gimmick, when used wisely and appropriately, it can become a true multiplier on your profits. For Agent no Wager online casino, the operator is currently offering a 400% match-up bonus, capped at €2000 and a total of 100 free spins on selected slots.

Agent No Wager payment options 5/5

The non-UK casino offers a wide range of payment methods and this is usually the case as it is not in the interest of the online casino to care about where the funds come from. Some of the deposit methods accepted include: JCB, Amex, Poli, Tether, Bitcoin, Webpayz, Ethereum, Litecoin, MasterCard, and Cashtocode. It is also one of the few online casinos that accept alternative coins other than Bitcoin, which makes the online casino a pretty progressive one.

Casino payment options 4.5/5

With regards to the time taken for deposits to be transacted, you will be pleased to know that these transactions are usually instantaneous, allowing you to quickly embark on your games. However, for withdrawals, do note that there are certain time delays, and only bank transactions are allowed.

Non-UK games at Agent No Wager 5/5

One of the interesting aspects of Agent No Wager is that they provide players with free games that are not limited by the UKGC. This gives players a chance to test out some of the listed games that are not on the UK casino list, before deciding whether or not they want to commit their funds. The gameplay experience is exactly the same, and you can even download these non-UK games onto your mobile devices.

In conclusion, Agent No Wager online casino is definitely worth trying because of:

Generous and large welcome bonuses

Diverse and wide range of non-UK games available

UK Players are accepted

Friendly and competent support staff with a 24/7 live chat

Multiple great deals such as free spins

Join Agent no Wager and collect 100 free spins.

6. Lucky Barry Online Casino - Most established non-UK licensed casino

Lucky Barry Casino

There are several features on Lucky Barry Online Casino that would definitely impress even the most seasoned of casino goers. For a start, the non-UK casino has a pretty generous welcome bonus offer. Next, the online casino has a wide range of well-designed games that have proven to run smoothly during gameplay. In addition, the casino has a pretty wide selection of live dealer games that are not on the UK casino licensed list as well for those looking to get into some live action. Finally, the casino has a pretty friendly and professional support staff, making us feel assured when we raised our queries.

Lucky Barry Casino promotions 5/5

While some non-UK casinos offer welcome bonuses for the first three deposits, Lucky Barry Casino is only offering welcome bonus for the initial deposit. However, they are offering a 400x of your initial deposit. Of course there are certain requirements to withdrawing this bonus similar to that of other non-UK casinos. Wagering requirements dictate that you have to wager 50 times the amount of bonuses awarded before you are allowed to withdraw it.

Lucky Barry bonuses 4/5

There are several online deposit and withdrawal methods that one can choose from. One of the cool features of Lucky Barry is that the operator accepts cryptocurrencies which is pretty usual for Non-UK Casinos. The usual payment methods through Visa, MasterCard, Maestro both debit and credit are accepted as well. An important limitation to take note is that the online casino only accepts pounds and euros, so do take note of that, as you will be incurring additional currency exchange fees. The casino accepts payment via certain eWallets as well such as Neteller and Skrill.

Casino payment options 5/5

Payout times are pretty much the same as compared to other Non-UK Casinos. For deposits, your transaction will appear immediately allowing you to commence on your gameplay. For withdrawals, however, do expect some time delay as the online casino is required to initiate the verification process with that particular withdrawal method that you have selected.

Payout times 4.5/5

The operator hosts hundreds of games that are not limited by the UKGC through game suppliers such as Net Ent, Yggdrassil, and many other leading software developers. For slot fans, there is a huge range of online slot machines available. For fans of table games, you can also find RNG versions of roulettes and blackjacks as well. While limited, there are a few live games available catering to the tastes of those who are looking for a more surreal experience. One of the downsides is the lack of mobile game supportability which is difficult for those who are constantly on the go.

All in all, Lucky Barry Online Casino deserves recognition because of:

Wide range of high quality non-UK table games and slots available

Good range of payment methods available for both deposit and withdrawals

Excellent support staff that are professional and competent

Players from all over the UK are accepted

Generous welcome bonuses that you are automatically registered for

Join Lucky Barry Casino to collect a 6,000 bonus.

7. Casigood Casino - Best non-UK casino for slots and sports

Casigood Casino

One of the key features of the non-UK online casino Casigood, it has got to be the sleek and user-friendly interface. Coupled with sophisticated graphics, novel themes, and matching sound tracks, all of these elevated the gaming experience for us. It has a wide range of games available and to be honest, we were spoilt for choice when it came to picking a game to play. In terms of reputation, Casigood Online Casino has got to be one of the best online casinos out there that is non on the UK licensed list.

Non-UK promotions at Casigood Casino 5/5

When it comes to bonuses, Casigood Online Casino is offering a two-tiered welcome bonus with cashbacks, free spins and many more. Currently, Casigood Casino offers a welcome casino bonus of up to 150% capped at €200 and 100% up to €1000. Based on our evaluation, we think that these offers are pretty competitive as compared to the other online casinos out there in the market.

Casigood Casino payment options 5/5

Casigood Casino offers a wide range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals allowing you to find something that suits you. It is important that the method that you pick is a form of payment that you already use. These methods include: debit and credit cards, bank transfers, eWallets, and of course, Cryptocurrencies. Do note that there is a minimum amount for both withdrawals and deposits which is common across all payment methods, and is fixed at €20. In addition, there could be additional fees and charges for different payment methods. The withdrawal amount is capped at €15000 per week.

Payout times at Casigood Casino 4/5

There is usually a time delay for withdrawals since the non-UK casino needs time to verify your identity and the destination of where you want the funds to be transferred to. For bank transfers, you will see the amount processed and shown in your bank statement within three working days.

Non-UK games at Casigood Casino 5/5

There are over 6000 games that are not limited by the UKGC offered on Casigood Online Casino and therefore we are sure that you will be able to find something to your liking. For the typical casino games such as slots and table games, these games are supported and powered by some of the leading software developers such as Push Gaming, Realtime Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, and many other. The non-UK casino has an extremely high rating for its games and can be played by those who are on Gamstop.

Here are the five reasons why players should give Casigood online casino a try:

Wide range of non-UK games available culminating to more than 6000

Good range of payment methods available for both deposit and withdrawals

Excellent game design and graphics

Competitive welcome bonuses including sports bonus

UK players are accepted

Join Casigood Casino and collect a bonus of up 1200.

8. Maximum Casino - Most free spins

Maximum Casino

Out of the list of non-UK casinos listed above, Maximum Online Casinos is probably the one most recommended. Similar to the other online casinos, Maximum is not registered on the UKGC list and therefore players from the UK can continue to access the casino. Another feature is that Maximum is probably one of the casinos out there with the most generous welcome bonus offering. The last key feature that we would want to highlight is that Maximum being an inclusive casino is available in multiple languages which is important in ensuring the miscommunications resulting in financial losses do not happen.

Maximum promotions 5/5

Maximum online casino is probably one of the Non-UK Casinos out there with some of the best deals. In terms of welcome bonuses, the non-UK casino is currently offering a 100% match-up bonus capped at £6000. Of course it is broken down into multiple layers. For the initial deposit, one would receive 400% match-up bonus capped at £2000. The second deposit will see a 200% match-up bonus capped at £1000. The third deposit will see a 150% match-up bonus capped at £1000, while the fourth and fifth deposit will both see a 100% match-up bonus capped at £1000.

Casino payment options 4.5/5

Maximum online casino as a result of being away from the UK, has a wide variety of payment methods that one can easily choose from at your convenience. The list of methods are safe and are all from reputable companies or payment agencies. For those interested in e-Wallets, you can use Interac and Neteller, and specifically for those in Australia, you can also rely on NeoSurf and Poli internet banking.

Payout times at Maximum Casino 5/5

In terms of payout timings, different withdrawal methods have varying durations for non-UK casinos. For bank transfers and Bitcoin, the withdrawal timing is instantaneous which something uncommon for other online casinos is. For deposits, there is no delay and the transaction will immediately be reflected in your account upon approval.

Games at Maximum Casino 5/5

While comparatively smaller in terms of the number of games that are being offered, at a number of 500, one can still easily find high quality and well-polished games. Moreover, these games that are not limited by the UKGC are all powered by large and reputable companies such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Yggdrasil. For slots, video and classic slots take up most of the available selection and some of the fan favourites like Starburst is available as well. For table games, the standard games such as poker, blackjack are available, together with some of their interesting variants. Players can also access their favourite games via the web browser on all mobile devices.

The five key advantages of Maximum Online Casino are:

Impressive bonuses and generous deals for each wave of deposits

Non-UK games are accessible via mobile devices allowing players to access their games everywhere

Wide range of payment methods including instantaneous withdrawal methods

Players from UK are accepted

Accepts a wide range of foreign currency and operates on multiple languages

Join Maximum today and collect 200 free spins and a 6,000 bonus.

Casino non-UK sites overview Reviewed non-UK licensed casinos in this article 7 Total non-UK casinos 50+ Best non-UK casino Kaboom Slots Casino Good casinos not licensed by UK Casiroom, Agen no Wager, Bloodmoon Popular non-UK licensed casino bonus 400% up to £2000 UK Players Accepted

How to choose the best online non-UK casino

In the segment above, we have given several options of what we think are some of the best online non-UK casinos. However, the rating of these non-UK casinos will change over time and they might no longer be the best in time to come. Therefore, the focus in this segment, is to reveal our thought processes in selecting a good, if not best online casino that is not on the UKGC list. Hopefully with this segment, you are able to function independently, and start sourcing for alternative online casinos that are not limited by the UKGC for yourself.

1. Licence

The first criteria in assessing a non-UK casino would be to check out the licensing of that particular online casino. The common misperception is that online non-UK casinos are unregulated or unlicensed at all, and therefore these online non-UK casinos can simply disappear with your money. However, the truth is far from it.

2. Casino support

The second criteria for non-UK casinos has got to be the level of customer service support available. One of the most frustrating things about online casino gaming has got to be not being able to reach out to any of the casino staff, especially when a glitch arises. Such issues while seemingly innocuous could potentially cost you, if you are in the midst of a poker tournament for example.

3. Non-UK games

The third criteria for assessing a Non-UK Casino would be the range of games offered. In addition to that, people are increasingly becoming more interested in sports betting, and it would be good to have a one-stop site for all my gaming and betting needs. Therefore, I would say a good non-UK casino is all-encompassing, meaning a wide variety of online slots and table games, wide coverage of sports and permutations. This would allow players to derive all their entertainment from a single source!

4. Payment options

The fourth criteria for a non-UK casino has to be a wide availability of payment methods. While it might seem like a pretty minor detail to be considered, there have been cases of people losing their funds through dubious transactions because they relied on some unfamiliar payment platform. Ideally, you should only be using payment methods that you are familiar with as that would at least afford you more control over your transactions. Importantly, various payment methods can have varying fees and charges involved.

5. Compatible devices

The fifth criteria for assessing a non-UK casino would be the suitability of the online casino’s games with your mobile devices. Truth be told, we are becoming increasingly reliant on our mobile phones in our daily lives. We communicate through texts, videos, and interact with each other via social media in our daily lives. Needless to say, we have been seeing an increase in the standard and number of mobile games available on our mobile devices.

6. Player reviews

The sixth criteria for an excellent non-UK casino would be the ratings that online reviews have been giving to a particular online casino. If all reviews conclude with negative views of a particular online casino, then there is definitely something fishy about that particular online casino, and it would be wise to avoid it totally. However, in the world of online casinos, even the excellent and legitimate online casinos will have bad reviews written about it. However, we should not discount the negative news about the online casinos, but rather seek to verify it!

Choosing the best non-UK licensed casino Most free spins Lucky Barry Casino Licences Panama, Gibraltar, Curacao, Costa Rica Games available Slots, Table Games, Live Games, SportsBooks, Live Bets Payment methods Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Trustly Gambling types Casino, Lottery, Poker, Betting, Bingo, Slingo

How to set-up an account at a top-rated online casino not covered by the UKGC?

Non-UK casinos are those that are not part of the self-exclusion scheme that the UKGC has been actively promoting. Essentially, these non-UK online casinos are not bound by the rules of the UKGC, he or she will be able to continue accessing these casinos. Registering to an online non-UK casino is extremely easy and ultimately depends on the requirements as stipulated by that casino. Different casinos have different regulations and requirements.

Applying for an account on online Non-UK Casinos is extremely easy, especially since it is not licensed the UK. All you have to do in creating an account would be to click on the “Sign Up” button on their site and you will be redirected to a different page. There, you will have to key in your personal details and thereafter create your login details. The only thing left to do is to fund your account and you are all ready to embark on your gaming journey.

Advantages of the best online casinos non-UK

There are several advantages of online casinos that are not registered on the UKGC. The obvious would definitely be allowing players who are on GamStop to continue accessing their favourite online casino games. However, this should only be done if you do not have a gambling addiction problem. The next advantage which might seem a little more subtle, is the generous bonuses that these online casinos are able to offer.

Disadvantages of online casinos not blocked by the UKGC

As the adage goes, there are always two sides of a coin. Similarly, despite all the positive reviews about online casinos that are not blocked by UK, there are a few shortcomings as well which we will be elaborating in this segment. Primarily, online non-UK casinos are not regulated by the UKGC, which is well-known as one of the strictest online casino regulatory bodies out there in the market.

Non-UK casino sites: Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many online casinos out there in the market that are not signed up with GamStop. We have also debunked the myth that all these online casinos that are not on GamStop are unlicensed and unregulated. The key difference lies in the authority regulating these online casinos. The key difference between online casinos on GamStop and those that are not lies in the former’s rigidity in preventing online casino goers from access these online casinos, once these players have signed up for GamStop.

