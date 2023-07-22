Senior citizens trapped at home with no electricity during the ongoing heatwave are being offered a day of respite at state-run care homes.

The Active Ageing Ministry said on Saturday that over 65s who are affected by power cuts could contact their call centre and arrange to be picked up and taken to a care home for the day, ensuring they remain cool.

Malta entered its sixth consecutive day of power cuts on Saturday, with residents in several localities throughout the country forced to sit through the ongoing heatwave with no fans, air conditioning, refrigeration or other cooling.

People aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health concerns, as older adults' bodies cannot adjust to sudden changes in temperature. During a European-wide heatwave in 2022, senior citizens accounted for approximately 90 per cent of heat-related deaths.

Those who choose to avail of the Day Respite service being offered free-of-charge by the ministry will be taken to St Vincent de Paul, Gozo’s Dar Padova or any of the state’s other care homes across Malta and Gozo.

The ministry said it would do its best to transport people to a care home close to their locality of residence. Care homes will offer the temporary guests food and other services throughout the day.

Those interested in the service can call 22788491/2/3 or email silvert@gov.mt between 8am and 5pm.