Late on Friday, civil society group Occupy Justice left a number of suitcases outside the Attorney General's office in a symbolic demonstration after Yorgen Fenech's lawyers were acquitted of attempting to bribe a Times of Malta journalist.

On Monday, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca were cleared of bribing Ivan Martin after the magistrate said the AG had not indicated the relevant type of bribery.

Martin said that at the end of a 20-minute meeting in Valletta in November 2020, Caruana Curran handed over folded €500 notes. Caruana Curran had admitted that “remuneration was offered” and that he only offered the money because he had never dealt with a journalist before.

Because of the 'mistake', the lawyers were cleared of the charges

Since then, one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons called for an independent inquiry, and minister Jonathan Attard pledged to “investigate and act” if justice was hindered.

The Chamber of Advocates has however refused to comment on the case.

On Friday, Occupy Justice held a symbolic demonstration, leaving some suitcases outside the AG's office and a banner reading “Ippakkja u itlaq” (Pack your bags and leave).

They also left a memo for AG Victoria Buttigieg, which read "Malta urgently needs competent, independent, and courageous people in key positions who are prepared to do their job without fear or favour.

"Given the almighty mess we are in, the scale of the task is monumental, and we do not underestimate it."

The activists told Buttigieg she has proved herself, on numerous occasions, to be "completely unable or unwilling to do what needs to be done and are utterly unworthy of the crucial seat you occupy".

They claimed she was failing Malta at a critical point in history.