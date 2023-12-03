Paul Galea had an excellent performance in this year’s edition of the Prix des Rencontres Internationals du Trotteur Francais, organised by LeTrot at Vincennes race track in Paris, France, after placing third overall.

The French association keeps to its yearly commitment of calling in drivers from 12 associated countries to participate in this race at what is easily considered as the temple of trotting.

Galea was driving horse no. 14 Flambeur du Digeon, which started in the second row behind the autostart and drove an excellent race finishing third.

After a regular start that saw him occupy the back positions in the race, Galea took the back of an advancing horse in the third lane to try to approach the race leaders with over 1,400 meters to go.

