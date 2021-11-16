MGC Pharma is developing its Hal Far facility to produce medication to treat inflammation caused by Covid-19 and other respiratory problems, the Enterprise Ministry said on Tuesday.

The company, headquartered in Australia, is focused on developing and producing cannabinoid-derived medicines products.

Its new €4 million investment in a 800m2 facility in Hal Far will enable it to produce up to 24,000 units of its new product, known as CimetrA. The company chose Malta to start production after research and development in Slovenia and clinical trials in Israel.

Infrastructural work and the installation of machinery have already been completed. and the company is working with the Malta Medicines Authority for certification, officials said at a ceremony on Tuesday.

MGC Pharma also produces products for patients who suffer from epilepsy, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, amongst others.

The company is also in the process of expanding into medicinal cannabis production.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia and Malta’s Medicine Authority Chairperson Professor Anthony Serracino Inglott were also present for the ceremony.