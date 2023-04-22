Ħamrun Spartans supporters are celebrating Saturday after their team's remarkable march towards its ninth Premier League title.

Thousands packed the enclosure side of the Ta' Qali stadium to watch Ħamrun beat Gudja in the last match of the season, leaving second-placed Birkirkara trailing by 19 points.

After captain Steve Borg lifted the trophy, the masses moved towards Ħamrun where a street party is being organised.

It is the ninth title victory for the Spartans.

A large banner covers the streets of Ħamrun. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Many fans are in awe of president and developer Joseph Portelli.

Several buildings in Ħamrun have been kitted for the occasion.

The crowds started gathering shortly after the match ended.

President Joseph Portelli celebrating with the trophy at Ta' Qali. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg