Following a very successful inaugural conference on the “E” in ESG on April 12, 2023, PKF Malta have announced they will be hosting a second business conference focusing on the ‘S’ in ESG. This event will be held at the Portomaso Suite, Hilton Hotel on June 27, 2023, from 8:30am till noon.

The conference will also tackle aspects on how to perform an ESG assessment, with special interest to iGaming companies.

Rowen Bonello (in visual) attended the 2nd Annual European Sustainable Finance Conference hosted by AFME in Amsterdam on May 3-4, 2023. Delegates were told 2023 is expected to be a watershed year with various key developments on ESG.

During AFME’s conference, it was noted that in September 2023, TNFD will be publishing its final recommendations, which will encourage companies to produce integrated climate-nature disclosures, in addition to developing appropriate risk management processes. A member of the ISSB announced that by mid-2023, the ISSB will be issuing two standards to address sustainability finance reporting; the IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures. These standards will become effective starting January 1, 2024. On May 4, the ISSB also published a consultation paper seeking feedback on its priorities for the next two years.

At PKF Malta, we have taken the initiative to hold another ESG conference focused on the transformation path to a more sustainable local economy. The vision of this business conference is to create a platform for discussion where stakeholders can identify possible future solutions, as well as any social issues and challenges that lie ahead both at the macro and micro level.

The speakers hail from various fields, such as the business lobby itself, academics, sociologists and policymakers, together with a keynote speech from Hon Dr Michael Falzon, the Social Policy and Children’s Rights Minister and Hon Claudette Buttigieg, the shadow minister for Civil Liberties, Social Dialogue and Diabetes.

For further information please contact PKF Malta on info@pkfmalta.com or call on 2148 4373, 2149 3041.