The four playoff spots in the BOV men’s League were mathematically decided last weekend after BUPA Luxol’s and Depiro’s wins coupled with Gżira Athleta’s defeat meant that the latter are now out of the reckoning for the post-regular season phase and, similar to Hibernians, will end their season early.

Despite the weekend’s setback against Depiro, leaders Mellieħa Libertas are already certain of being the regular season’s top team given the direct encounter advantage over second-placed Starlites FIJO.

The top team at the end of the regular season will face the fourth-placed team in the semifinal stage played on a best-of-three format, whilst the second-placed team will cross swords with the third in the standings.

The uncertainty lies in the third and fourth placements. As things stand, Luxol and Depiro are tied on equal points yet Luxol have the advantage on the direct game against the Mtarfa side and thus are presently third.

However, the last game day may lead to some interesting developments.

