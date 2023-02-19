The police last week joined other EU countries and the European Roads Policing Network coordinating traffic inspections on trucks and commercial vehicles in Triq Garibaldi, Luqa.

The inspections were organised by the European Labour Authority (ELA) as part of a European campaign for more safety on the road and also involved Transport Malta, Jobsplus and the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER).

The police work in Malta was observed by the ELA and officers from Italy’s Polizia Stradale and the Croatian Transport Authority.

Video: Malta Police Force

A total of 115 cars were stopped and 63 contraventions were issued, including for driving without a valid licence or insurance, missing number plates, problematic lightning and vehicles kept in a bad state. Two vehicles were confiscated and towed away by Transport Malta.

Another 15 cases of breach of legislation were noted by the officers from DIER, including passengers working irregularly, without a work contract, or underpaid.

Jobsplus officials found nine cases of breach of law, including foreigners working irregularly.