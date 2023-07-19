Pack your sunscreen and prepare to be whisked away to a stylish paradise this summer at The Lido St George's Bay. As part of the esteemed five-star Corinthia St George's Bay, The Lido is set across a secluded stretch of coastline in St Julian’s, offering guests a private oasis away from crowded beaches, complete with an array of first-class services and luxurious amenities.

Backdropped by the stunning Corinthia hotel, The Lido boasts an opulent central pool with panoramic views that stretch towards the glistening sea. Plunge into the refreshing waters and cool off under the warm sun. There’s convenient access to the pool via steps that ease you into the inviting waters, while a railing ensures a safe and accessible pool for everyone, from young to old, to enjoy.

Little ones will be over the moon with their very own separate kids' pool in a separate area, designed just for them. Here they can splash about to their heart's content. Let them play with their inflatable toys, make new friends, a perfect time to join in the excitement and cherish these family moments that matter most.

In between your pool time, lounge in comfort on your sunbed, shaded by a stylish umbrella, as you soak up the sun's warm embrace. The Lido ensures that you have everything you need for a worry-free day, also providing changing rooms, and showers for your convenience. There's also a quieter sunbathing area closer to the waterfront. From here, you can amble down to the shoreline, allowing you to effortlessly transition between refreshing Mediterranean dips and leisurely pool soaks. It’s truly the best of both worlds.

After an afternoon of leisure under the sun, tuck into delectable dining options. Each day pass includes generous food vouchers to be enjoyed at White Olive Restaurant, situated right by the pool deck, serving a range of refreshing meals and snacks. Alternatively, you can use your vouchers for a fun-filled dining experience at Henry J Bean's, where you'll find a satisfying selection of American-style nibbles, legendary burgers, smokehouse grills, and indulgent desserts that the entire family will adore. Stay on the terrace for more sunshine vibes and breathtaking views.

As you enjoy your laid-back day at The Lido, take advantage of all the additional benefits at your fingertips. The beach volleyball court provides the perfect setting to play a friendly game with the family or fellow guests and a water sports centre. Lose yourself in a gripping read as you unwind in a cosy hammock sprawled across the lawn, your day of relaxation couldn't be more seamless.

The Lido St George's Bay is open throughout the summer, welcoming guests between 8am and 8pm daily. Day rates start from just €45, which includes a €30 food voucher for your dining pleasure. For those seeking the ultimate pool time experience this summer, seasonal memberships are also available.

For more information and to explore all your Lido options, visit www.lidostgeorgesbay.com.