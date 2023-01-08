Talented students from Malta and Gozo could be in with a chance of winning cash prizes for themselves and their school, but the deadline of January 20 is fast approaching.

Now in its sixth year, the Student Art Prize for Malta and Gozo has become the country’s most prestigious art contest, and is open for aspiring artists still at school, aged 14 to 17. As the submission period for this year’s competition draws to a close, the final call for entries is being announced.

Both young artists and art teachers with promising students stand to win.

The cash prizes are explained by Stephen Griffiths, managing director of the Sovereign Group in Malta: “We want to promote and develop art talent and we do that by providing a prize which rewards students for their work.

“The prizes are very good. We have two – a judges’ prize, which is €500 for the student, and a public vote prize, which is €300 for the student. It works through participation with the schools.

“So, we invite the students to apply through their schools, through their art teachers. The school also wins a cash prize. For the judges’ prize, for instance, the school will receive a cash prize of €1,500.

“For the public vote prize, that’s €800, so they can use this to improve their facilities for art within their classrooms.”

Finalists will be announced in February and artworks will be included in a touring exhibition at prominent local venues.

Depersonalisation by Theodora Galea, the Judges' Prize winner of 2022.

During this period, the public will be invited to vote for the winner of the public vote prize. Following this exhibition, all winners will be announced at a prize-giving ceremony.

This year’s competition was launched with an open call video featuring one of the competition’s previous winners: Maltese student Ylenia Schembri.

The open-call video introduces the prize and includes a ‘how-to’ session from Schembri, who reveals her painting techniques and tips for success.

The video is aimed at artists of all ages who wish to improve their skills, but also art teachers, who can use it as a learning resource to show their students in class.

Schembri, who was thrilled to win, advises fellow students simply to “go for it!”

Another prize winner, local student Andrew Deguara, was also over the moon when he won.

“I was shocked,” he says, “but in a good way. I worked pretty hard for it, so it meant a lot.”

To enter the competition, visit sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/malta.