Dementia, a progressive condition affecting memory, cognitive function and daily living skills, poses unique challenges for individuals and their caregivers. While there may be no cure for dementia, the way we communicate can significantly impact the well-being and quality of life of those living with the condition.

The use of positive language emerges as a powerful tool in fostering understanding, connection and dignity for individuals facing the complexities of dementia.

As dementia progresses, individuals may have trouble expressing themselves and understanding verbal and non-verbal cues. This breakdown in communication can lead to frustration, isolation and a diminished sense of self for those affected. However, the use of positive language has the potential to transform these challenges into opportunities for meaningful connection.

Positive language involves choosing words and expressions that preserve dignity, respect individuality and promote a sense of security. In the context of dementia care, this approach is rooted in empathy and understanding.

Instead of focusing on deficits, positive language centres on the remaining abilities, fostering a sense of agency and value for individuals living with dementia. By adopting a communication style that emphasises strengths and capabilities, caregivers can create an environment that supports the personhood of individuals with dementia.

Words matter: choosing positive phrasing

Use affirmative statements: Instead of saying “Don’t do that”, opt for positive statements like “Let’s try this instead”. Affirmative language empowers individuals to participate in decision-making and problem-solving.

Validate emotions: Acknowledge and validate the emotions expressed by individuals with dementia. Saying “I can see that you’re feeling upset, let’s talk about it”, demonstrates empathy and understanding, fostering a sense of emotional connection.

Simplify and clarify: Break down information into simple and clear language. Instead of complex instructions, offer one step at a time, allowing individuals to process and respond more effectively.

Focus on the present: While reminiscing can be valuable, placing emphasis on the present moment helps individuals feel grounded. Use phrases like “I’m here with you now, and we can enjoy this moment together.”

Offer choices: Providing choices empowers individuals and maintains a sense of autonomy. For instance, instead of saying “Take this medication”, one could say “Would you like to take your medication before or after our walk?”

Preserving dignity through communication: Preserving the dignity of individuals with dementia is paramount in positive communication. Positive language ensures that individuals are addressed with the respect and consideration they deserve, recognising their worth beyond the limitations imposed by the condition. Positive language, characterised by expressions that honour individuality and promote a sense of self, contributes significantly to maintaining dignity throughout the progression of the condition.

The caregiver’s role in positive communication

Caregivers, whether family members or healthcare professionals, play a crucial role in implementing positive language strategies. Creating a supportive and nurturing environment involves not only the words spoken but also the tone, body language, and overall demeanour of the caregiver.

Practise active listening: Actively listen to the concerns, preferences and expressions of individuals with dementia. This not only validates their experiences but also reinforces a sense of being heard and understood.

Be patient and flexible: Recognise that communication may take time and responses may vary. Be patient and adapt to the individual’s pace and style of communication.

Celebrate achievements: Acknowledge and celebrate small achievements, no matter how minor. Positive reinforcement boosts confidence and contributes to a positive emotional state.

Promote social engagement: Encourage social interactions and engagement with the community. Positive language can facilitate connections with others, reducing feelings of isolation.

Provide emotional support: Emotional support is integral to positive communication. Expressing empathy and reassurance can have a calming effect and enhance the overall emotional well-being of individuals with dementia.

Educating caregivers and healthcare professionals

The integration of positive language in dementia care requires education and training for caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Understanding the impact of words on the emotional and psychological well-being of individuals with dementia is a foundational step towards creating a more compassionate and supportive care environment.

Training programmes that emphasise positive communication techniques, such as the use of validation therapy and person-centred care, empower caregivers with the skills needed to navigate the unique communication challenges posed by dementia.

The Malta Dementia Society regularly hosts similar training and socialising platforms to discuss caregivers’ experiences. We would encourage any person who deals in one way or another with dementia, to have a look at its Facebook page and become a member of this society.

With regard to training for professionals who work or come in contact with the challenges that dementia brings with it, the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the University of Malta has developed an online blended Master of Arts in Ageing and Dementia Studies, scheduled to start in February 2024.

In the realm of dementia care, words are carefully chosen vessels of compassion, understanding and profound human connection

The Master of Arts in Ageing and Dementia Studies serves as a valuable asset for professionals aspiring to develop a profound understanding of multidisciplinary perspectives on ageing and dementia. This master’s programme boasts a fully online, asynchronous teaching format. This allows participants the flexibility to access lectures, materials and discussions at their own pace, enabling a harmonious balance between work, study and personal commitments. This programme also incorporates face-to-face practice placements to better observe and understand the intricacies of ageing and dementia care.

In the journey of dementia care, where every word and gesture holds significance, positive language stands as a beacon of empathy and connection. By choosing words that uplift, affirm and respect the individuality of those living with dementia, caregivers and healthcare professionals contribute to an environment that promotes well-being and preserves dignity.

As we continue to explore innovative approaches in dementia care, it is clear that the power of positive language extends beyond communication. It becomes a transformative force that enriches the lives of individuals facing the complexities of dementia and enhances the quality of their interactions with the world.

In the realm of dementia care, words are not just spoken; they are carefully chosen vessels of compassion, understanding and profound human connection.

Christian Borg Xuereb is head of the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta. He is also a registered health, academic and research psychologist with special interest in geropsychology. He is the public relations officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).