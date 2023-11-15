WFDM, a globally recognised leader in the field of recruitment, is devoted to providing state-of-the-art workforce solutions to organisations across diverse industries. Committed to achieving excellence and guided by an unwavering focus on elevating business success through strategic talent acquisition, WFDM enables organisations to build high-performing teams that align with their strategic goals.

Mantvydas Matthew Narusevicius, the Chief Executive Officer of WFDM Ltd, expressed excitement about supporting the Maltese government, emphasizing the company's active contribution to driving the country's economic advancement through innovative recruitment initiatives.

This support leverages the synergies between a global recruitment leader and the forward-thinking vision of the government, with the aim of positioning Malta as a prominent hub for innovation and talent development. Mantvydas Narusevicius conveyed unwavering optimism about WFDM's future prospects in Malta, foreseeing a mutually beneficial synergy that will further strengthen the company's position as a key player in the global recruitment landscape. This strategic initiative underscores WFDM's dedication to fostering economic growth and achieving success through international talent acquisition.

The WFDM team consists of seasoned recruiters who have undergone extensive training in both human resources and immigration law. Their passion lies in assisting job seekers in finding fulfilling careers, both within Malta and globally. Utilising their extensive network and profound expertise, they skillfully connect companies of various sizes and industries with the most suitable candidates, addressing their unique requirements.

"At WFDM, our approach revolves around establishing genuine connections with individuals, not just meeting quotas. Our primary commitment is to ensure that the candidates we recommend not only excel in their roles but also seamlessly integrate with the company culture.”

“To uphold this commitment, we conduct thorough due diligence, including comprehensive background checks. Additionally, we maintain close collaboration with local authorities to ensure full compliance. This meticulous approach is why an increasing number of businesses trust us to source the talent essential for their prosperity," explained WFDM founder, Narusevicius. With numerous projects and ventures unfolding simultaneously, it comes as no surprise that WFDM has earned the distinction of being named one of the fastest-growing companies in Malta for consecutive years.

To learn more about WFDM, you can visit its website www.wfdm.eu or check out its Facebook page.