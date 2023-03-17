Qala Saints kept alive this season’s title race when they beat leaders Nadur Youngsters 2-1 to bridge the gap from the GFA Division One leaders to five points with three matches to go.

The Youngsters came into the match fully aware that a win would hand them a second successive Gozitan title.

However, Nadur failed to make the most of their superiority in terms of possession and looked in trouble each time Qala pushed men forward.

Shaun Bajada’s team gradually grew in stature, scoring a goal in each half and managing to preserve their lead despite playing the final minutes of the match with a player less.

Nadur were unlucky not to take the lead on the half-hour mark when Gianluca Muscat’s shot came off the bar.

