With the advent of the spring season, lovers of the outdoors revive their spirit as they witness the rebirth of nature all around them.

Especially when the first warm rays of sunshine pierces the clouded skies and starts to warm the soul, nature lovers ramble out to the open countryside to relish the details – tender budding sprigs, early flowering trees, freshly furrowed fields, verdant tinged meadows of grey garigue as the chirping of birds and humming of bees fill the air around.

The recent change-over to summertime extends the duration for ramblers to revel in the delights of nature. And how lucky are they who are able to seek out and appreciate these God-given gifts, even if for a short time of relative tranquility.

How lucky are they who are able to seek out and appreciate these God-given gifts, even if for a short time of relative tranquility

Alas, our enjoyment of spring is tinged by an inner sadness, as our once-lovely country is subjected to a multi-fronted rampage of exceptional proportions. On the environmental front, the natural heritage of our countryside bears the brunt of savage despoilment, as if Malta abounds in open areas! Agricultural land given up for leisure purposes; speculative development greedily devouring natural habitats; coastal zones urbanised and foreshores deformed.

And on the cultural front, traditional urban contexts give way to heavy-set blocks of unsightly hideousness; charming rural villages with their time-honoured farmhouses are disowned of their character and turned into eyesores; wayside chapels buried under soulless blocks. Deprivation of light, especially sunlight, is commonplace. Yet the authorities blindly sing the praises of progress!

I cannot but bring to mind the ‘Lines Written in Early Spring’ by William Wordsworth:

“In that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts

Bring sad thoughts to the mind.

To her fair works did Nature link

If this belief from heaven be sent,

The human soul that through me ran;

If such be Nature’s holy plan,

And much it grieved my heart to think

Have I not reason to lament

What man had made to man.

What man has made to man?”

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

Ramblers’ walks programme for April

Bishop Cocco Palmieri’s summer residence near Verdala Palace, Rabat, built late in the 17th century. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, April 2: Exploring the Rabat valleys, woodland and caves

This trek goes down to the fertile valley of Wied tal-Isqof, and then proceeds to the Buskett woodland and the upper part of Wied il-Luq. Afterwards, the cart ruts and the caves of Għar il-Kbir will be explored.

Meeting point: The Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: 3 hours

Birżebbugia silos. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, April 12: Marsaxlokk to Birżebbugia

We will walk along the coast to Birzebbugia, then turn inland using paths and country lanes. There is rough terrain, and a good head for heights is needed.

Meeting point: Marsaxlokk parish church

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Moderate with rough terrain

Duration: Approximately 3.5 hours

Fertile fields at Tal-Papa, Birżebbugia. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, April 16: Vicinities of Burmarrad

An interesting trek along the two high villages of Bidnija and Wardija that overlook Burmarrad, and their corresponding lush valleys.

Meeting point: Kiabi Outlet in Burmarrad

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard

Duration: 3.5 hours

Saturday, April 22: Imwadar Park

Leaving from Żonqor Point, the walk enters the natural park along its rugged coastline and turns inland to view some interesting historical and cultural features.

Meeting point: Marsascala parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: 3 hours

Sunday, April 30: To the Northwest of Mellieħa

Taking the way down the lush valley of Ġnien Ingraw toward Għadira Bay, the route turns westwards to the coast at Iċ-Ċumnija, past the wartime military post defending Għadira; thence along the west coast over the scenic cliffs of Ras in-Niexfa and Prajjiet, approaching Mellieħa from Għajn Żnuber.

Meeting point: Mellieħa church parvis

Starting time: 8.30am

Rating: Easy to moderate

Duration: 3.5 hours