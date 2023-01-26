The return of irregular third-country nationals to their country of origin is one of the most effective tools against irregular migration, and the basis of a just migration system, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told a meeting of EU home and justice ministers on Thursday.

He said the EU needed to make use of the many tools at its disposal to penalise countries which did not cooperate, while offering incentives to those which did.

He also called for more sufficient funds to be allocated to North Africa, whilst stepping up the fight against migrant smuggling.

The ministerial meeting, in Stockholm, discussed irregular migration and cooperation with third countries on the return of migrants.

Also discussed was Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the fight against organised crime in the digital era.