Rhoda Garland has been nominated Commissioner for Persons with a Disability.

If approved by the parliamentary committee for public appointments, she will replace Samantha Pace Gasan who has been appointed Domestic Violence Commissioner.

Garland is currently executive director of the commission.

She has BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance and was a management accountant within the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. She worked as a management accountant with many companies in the UK and was involved in projects from the financial, managerial and information aspects.

In Malta, she worked as an IT consultant until 2014 when she became a State researcher for the UN convention within the parliamentary secretariat for people with a disability and active elderly.

In 2015 she obtained a Master's in Disability Studies and joined the Commission for Persons with a Disability, first as a consultant on EU-financed projects and later as an executive director.

She has been active in favour of the rights of people with a disability from a young age. She was president of the NGO Breaking Limits which worked to increase knowledge on the rights of people with a disability with the public, politicians and policy makers.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli congratulated Garland and thanked Pace Gasan for her work.