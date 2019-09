The second event in the We Sing To Him series of vocal and musical recitals will be held at the Nativity of Our Lady Basilica, Xagħra, tomorrow at 6pm. During the event, soprano Rosabelle Pavia and tenor Alan Sciberras, acccompanied by Mro Joe Caruana on the pipe organ, will perform original and well-known sacred arias. Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of the Malta Guide Dog Foundation.

