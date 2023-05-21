Saint James Hospital Żejtun has received the prestigious iso 9001:2015 certification earlier this month, becoming the first multidisciplinary hospital in Malta to get this quality seal.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard for quality management systems, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction, continuous improvement and efficient processes.

“We have always advocated an unwavering commitment to continued improvement in the services we offer, while ensuring, above all, that our patients receive the highest level of care in a safe and secure environment,” Group CEO Jean Claude Muscat said.

He added that the hospital’s pursuit in achieving this certification is part of its broader vision to be a leader in healthcare excellence, delivering innovative and patient-oriented care across a wide range of medical specialties.

Achieving such a standard across the hospital allows for an increased level of trust and confidence between the patient and the hospital which is critical to improved patient outcomes, Muscat continued.

Achieving the certification involved a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital’s quality management system, including rigorous audits and assessments conducted by independent third-party experts. The certification process covered various areas of the hospital’s operations, such as patient care, medical processes, infrastructure and support services.

“As always, we have maintained our vision to continuously invest in the latest medical technologies while attracting top medical professionals and fostering a culture of higher standards of care, thus reinforcing our commitment to set industry benchmarks,” Muscat underlined.

“In fact, this certification is the result of years of hard work and commitment by all the team headed by the dedicated Quality and Standards team.”

He acknowledged all the staff who worked hard and “with so much enthusiasm and energy to achieve such important goals”.