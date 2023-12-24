The San Giuliano Restaurant in St Julian’s has received the ‘Best Restaurant Service and Customer Care Award’ at the BIB Awards 2023, held at the Hilton Malta on December 16.

The certificate won by San Giuliano Restaurant.

Owner Peter Darmanin attributed this achievement to “the good work of our staff for their excellent cuisine, on many occasions praised also by Italian businessmen, as well as a numerous amount of Maltese clientele”. The service is the “best you can find with experienced staff that always make sure to satisfy the customer,” he added.

The top-rated restaurant has been in operation for over 30 years.