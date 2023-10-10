New Zealand attack coach Joe Schmidt is using his famous attention to detail to try to plot the downfall of his former charges ahead of the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday.

Four years ago, Schmidt was the Ireland head coach when his team was steamrollered by a purring All Blacks at the same stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

He left the role after the tournament having enjoyed six successful years at the helm, and last year he returned to his homeland to join All Blacks head coach Ian Foster’s staff.

With his former assistant Andy Farrell now head coach of the world number one ranked Irish, the build up to this match has been dominated by speculation over what impact Schmidt will have on proceedings, and how his insider knowledge could tip the scales in New Zealand’s favour.

