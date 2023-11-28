A service launched in 2019 to provide specialised rental scooters for the elderly to go around Valletta has been scrapped because there was no demand for it.

The pilot project was launched by the Department of Active Ageing and operated by Valletta Council. Elderly people were invited to pre-book a free scooter that could take them slowly around the capital for a maximum of three hours. Two scooters were made available.

But the service ran into immediate problems when COVID-19 forced the elderly to stay indoors.

The Minister for the Elderly, Jo Etienne Abela, told Graziella Attard Previ (PN) in reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday that since there had been no demand, the service was discontinued. The scooters were handed to Mtarfa home for the elderly for use by the elderly there.