ALS Malta on Thursday formally opened its second residential home for people who suffer from ALS, a debilitating neurological disease.

Housed in a former factory in Zebbuġ, the five-storey complex will house up to 30 patients. Facilities include a heated therapy pool, chapel, gym, treatment rooms, terraces and a cafeteria.

The work to open the home was spearheaded by Bjorn Formosa, the founder of ALS Malta and himself an ALS patient since 2015.

It comes after Formosa opened the first Dar Bjorn in Qormi.

The home was opened by Prime Minister Robert Abela who praised Formosa and the ALS foundation for their work and reiterated the government's continued support. Those present included Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

ALS Malta thanked the public for having contributed to the building of the new home. A fund-raising marathon will be held in September.