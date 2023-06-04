The first-ever Sicilia Outlet Village fashion show, in collaboration with Pink and Times of Malta, was held at Palazzo Parisio, in Naxxar last Wednesday, May 31, marking the return of the celebrated and anticipated catwalk event.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Showcasing the summer collections of some of the premium outlet’s international brands, it brought guests fashion inspiration straight from the heart of Sicily.

Sicilia Outlet Village has become an international destination for a luxury shopping experience.

Models wearing some of Sicilia Outlet Village’s brands and accessorised by the creations of Alistair Floral Design. Photo: Gordon Formosa Photo: Gordon Formosa Photo: Gordon Formosa

A Times of Malta event, the popular catwalk show was the ideal platform to promote its high-end international fashion brands and the nearby shopping tourism hub it has grown into.

The gardens of the elegant 19th-century Palazzo Parisio formed a natural runway, showcasing a number of brands that were stunningly accessorised by the creations of Alistair Floral Design.

Models’ make-up was by L’Oreal and hair was by Alberto at Niumee and Style Lounge Hair Salon.

The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village was also supported by the

Maltese-Italian Chamber of Commerce, Air Malta, BOV Asset Management, BMW, Frezyderm and Niumee.

Photo: Mark Soler

Form added its stylish garden furniture touch – and even luxurious Hästens beds – to the natural surroundings, which were also accessorised by Stephanie Borg Art.

Networking guests, including influencers and the fashion crowd, were treated to Fina, fine Sicilian wine, throughout the balmy evening, as well as Magnum ice cream and Ocean Spray. They could also stay on to dine at the palazzo’s newly refurbished Luna restaurant.

Photo: Gordon Formosa

Typical of every Pink event, they left the show with a packed goodie bag, including discounts on Air Malta flights to Sicily.

One guest won a €500 gift card to spend at Sicilia Outlet Village and another four went home with a free Air Malta flight to get there while one of Alistair Floral Design’s stunning bouquets was yet another crowning gift at the event.

Sarah Zerafa and David Vella with the Sicilia Outlet Village team Charlene Abela Le Gall, Roberta Sicilia, Andrea Di Cristina and Angelica Sutera. Photo: Mark Soler