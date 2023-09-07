Confraternities evolved during the medieval period. People of the same trade, like carpenters, shoemakers, doctors, masons and others gathered together in order to safeguard their rights regarding their trade practices while living a more pious life and supporting one another in their spiritual endeavours.

Later on, the Church associated a patron saint with these particular groups. Thus, these religious confraternities became a mixture of a trade union and a religious association.

From the available documents, it seems that in Malta the process was inverted: religious confraternities were established first, dedicated to Our Lady or a saint; then, according to the patron saint, tradesmen began to associate themselves with the particular confraternity.

The members met regularly for spiritual formation and prayer. They also promoted devotion to a particular altar in their parish church and took part in processions. One could see confraternities participating in processions holding their red, blue, green, white, violet or other coloured damask banners.

The prefect undertook the ordinary management of the confraternity

Several authors and historians assert that the first confraternity in Malta was that of St Joseph, founded in Rabat, in 1345. However, the first documented one is that of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, in Vittoriosa in 1445.

Bishop Lawrence D’Astiria, on March 12, 1675, ordered that a Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament be established in every parish and that its members accompany processions with the Blessed Sacrament, including the Viaticum to the sick.

Even before Senglea became a parish in 1581, in the small church dedicated to St Julian, which, at that time, served as a vice-parish of Vittoriosa, there was a branch of the Vittoriosa Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament.

Over time, 11 other confraternities were founded at Senglea.

In 1598, the Confraternity of Our Lady of the Rosary was founded, bringing together seafarers who, at that time, were numerous in Senglea.

The five confraternities founded in the 16th century were dedicated to: Our Lady of Charity (1615), with the aim to spread devotion towards the passion and death of our Lord Jesus Christ; St Charles Borromeo (1620), which, although not having any specific task, benefited its members spiritually, mostly by means of suffrages after their death; the Immaculate Conception (c. 1647), whose members distributed money to and collected items for the disadvantaged; the Holy Trinity (1652), with the task to aid those who had fallen into captivity, something very common in those days; and St Joseph (1666), whose members, mainly carpenters, sought to increase devotion towards this saint.

Those initiated in the 17th century were dedicated to: the Holy Crucifix (1715), which took over the duties carried out by the Confraternity of Our Lady of Charity, which eventually ceased to exist; and to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (1721) to spread devotion towards the scapular.

The last three, instituted in the 18th century, were dedicated to: St Demetrius (1807), comprising a group of men whose trade was ship-caulking; to Our Lady of the Shackels (1810), with the members’ aim being that of correcting blasphemers; and to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (1884), to spread devotion towards the Blessed Virgin.

While other parishes may have different customs, in Senglea, the spiritual aspect of each confraternity was the responsibility of the rector, who led prayers, meditation sessions and liturgical assemblies, while providing guidance and support to the members. He was always a canon of the collegiate chapter or a priest. The prefect undertook the ordinary management of the confraternity, while the procurator was accountable for its fiscal administration.

During a procession, the members of the confraternity wore a long, loose white garb (kunfratija) and a short cape (muzzetta). They wore a cordon around their waist, with rosary beads. Following a banner of the same colour of the muzzetta, a crucifix and two lanterns preceded the confrères. At the end of the procession came the prefect, bearing the medallion on his chest, together with other confraternity officials.

Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament

The medallion of the prefect of this confraternity is oval in shape and 23cm by 18cm in size. It is embossed in Rococo revival style in the centre, with a chalice, a flaming and bleeding Sacred Heart girdled by a crown of thorns and with a putto above and below. The assay mark is of the post-Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820), with date number 36 for 1892. The maker’s mark is of silversmith Paolo Busuttil, 1857. The year 1892 is also engraved on the back.

Confraternity of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

The prefect’s medallion of this confraternity is 24cmby 18cm in size and has a gilt embossed effigy of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in its centre. An inscription reads: EX DONO DNI JOSEPH GILBERT 1810. The assay mark is that of the Sir Alexander Ball period (1820) and the maker’s mark is of silversmith Gio Carlo Cassar, 1800.

Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception

The prefect’s medallion of this confraternity is 24.5cm by 18cm in size, gilded and oval in shape. A laurel leaf garland surrounds its margins. The effigy of the Immaculate Conception is embossed in the centre. The assay mark is that of the Grand Master Emanuel De Rohan-Polduc (1775-1797) and period is the crowned ‘M’. The maker’s mark is of silversmith Gio Carlo Cassar, 1774.

Confraternity of the Holy Trinity

This confraternity prefect’s medallion has a cartouche shape, is heavily gilded and 17.5cm by 13cm in size. It is embossed in the centre with the enthroned Holy Trinity, with scrolls on the margins and the cross of the Order of the Holy Trinity underneath. The assay mark is that of Grand Master Emanuel De Rohan-Polduc (1775-1797); the period is the crowned ‘R’, and has a fist holding a dagger. The maker’s mark is of silversmith Aloisio Dalmas. The letters C. G. are engraved.

Confraternity of St Joseph

The confraternity prefect’s medallion is oval shaped and 20cm by 15cm in size and is chased in Rococo revival style with the cast gilt effigy of St Joseph at the centre. The assay mark is of the Sir Alexander Ball period (1820) and the maker’s mark is of silversmith Aloisio Dalmas.

Confraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

The prefect’s medallion owned by this confraternity is 17cm by 14cm in size, is oval shaped, with side scrolls, and an embossed effigy of Our Lady of Carmel. Except for the central panel, the medallion is gilded all over. The assay mark is of the Sir Thomas Maitland period, dated 1849, and the maker’s mark is of silversmith Vincenzo Cachia di Michele, 1806.

Confraternity of St Demetrius

This confraternity has an oval shaped prefect’s medallion that is 15.5cm by 12.5cm in size, with reeded margins. The effigy of St Demetrius is gilded and embossed in the centre. The assay mark is that of the Sir Thomas Maitland period (1820) and the maker’s mark is that of silversmith Vincenzo Cachia di Michele, 1806.

Confraternity of Our Lady of the Shackles

The prefect’s medallion owned by this confraternity is oval in shape and 23cm by 17cm in size. The effigy of Our Lady is embossed in the centre. The only mark present is that of its maker – silversmith Paolo Schembri, 1803.

Acknowledgement

The author acknowledges the use of information handed to him by the late Dr Jimmy Farrugia (1922-2006).