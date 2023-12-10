Malta is steadfastly working on its offshore renewables vision within the exclusive economic zone while analysing the possibility of closer-to-shore renewable projects, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said on Sunday.

Speaking during an event organised by Malta on the fringes of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, Dalli said challenges brought about by climate change are commonly shared among small island states, including Malta.

As a result, small island nations are coming together to work on common solutions that are innovative and can bring about positive results.

The minister's comments following the event. Video: Ministry

Small island states are the countries facing the highest short-term risk of climate change disasters and disruptions to their energy supplies.

They also shared a unique advantage in that they are more agile in shaping and implementing policies, she said.

“It is an advantage we must leverage upon to drive the adoption of emerging technologies and propel our transition towards a greener economy,” Dalli told ministers and policymakers at the event.

She said Malta had taken the plunge to start working on the possibility of establishing floating offshore wind farms within its exclusive economic zone.

“We are committed to maintain the momentum. A pre-market consultation for economic activities in Malta’s exclusive economic zone last year attracted significant interest from investors in offshore wind technology.

“We are also assessing the interest already shown during the public consultation on offshore renewables that we have carried out. Moreover, the government is also looking at the possibility of developing renewable energy projects closer to shore,” Dalli said.

In comments following the discussion, she said discussions that would eventually lead the government to assess the interest of the private sector in such projects are under way.