A 39-year-old man from Victoria is being held in police custody after pleading not guilty to arson. The man stands accused of starting a fire and damaging a building on Triq Patri Anton Debono on Saturday afternoon and causing a person to fear for their wellbeing. The alleged incident happened at 5.45pm. Police arraigned the suspect in the Gozo law courts before magistrate Bridget Sultana. Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

