A 39-year-old man from Victoria is being held in police custody after pleading not guilty to arson.
The man stands accused of starting a fire and damaging a building on Triq Patri Anton Debono on Saturday afternoon and causing a person to fear for their wellbeing.
The alleged incident happened at 5.45pm.
Police arraigned the suspect in the Gozo law courts before magistrate Bridget Sultana. Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us