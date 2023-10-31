Total tax revenue last year stood at €5,098.7 million, an increase of €503.2 million over the previous year.

The National Statistics Office said the figure represented 86.7% of the total general government revenue collected in 2022.

Direct taxes amounted to €2,285.2 million, making up 44.8% of the overall tax revenue. This marked an increase of €203.2 million compared to 2021. The primary component within this category remains the personal income tax, which rose by €232.8 million, while corporate income tax, on the contrary, dropped by €38.3 million over the previous year.

Indirect taxes amounted to €1,822.8 million, an increase of €224.2 million when compared to 2021, equivalent to 35.8% of the total tax revenue.

Within this category, VAT stood at €1,189.5 million, marking an increase of €188.8 million when compared to 2021. Moreover, taxes on products totalled €513.5 million, reflecting an increase of €14.4 million over the previous year.

This increase can be attributable to higher tax revenue generated from duty on documents and the consumption of cigarettes, which was partially offset by a decrease in the excise tax levied on petroleum1.

Other taxes on production added up to €92.4 million, registering an increase of €15.4 million over the preceding year.

Social contributions paid by employees, employers, as well as self- and non-employed persons accounted for 19.4% of the total tax revenue in 2022, amounting to €990.6 million.

This reflected an increase of €75.8 million when compared to the preceding year.

The overall tax burden represents the total amount of taxes and social contributions, expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product.

In 2022, Malta’s total tax burden went down to 29.6% of GDP, down from the 30.1% of GDP reported in 2021.

The data shows an average tax burden of approximately 30.6%t for the period between 1995 and 2022. This implies a relatively consistent tax environment during these years, with variations around this average, including values ranging from as low as 25.5% and as high as 34%. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.