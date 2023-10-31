Total tax revenue last year stood at €5,098.7 million, an increase of €503.2 million over the previous year.

The National Statistics Office said the figure represented 86.7% of the total general government revenue collected in 2022.

Direct taxes amounted to €2,285.2 million, making up 44.8% of the overall tax revenue. This marked an increase of €203.2 million compared to 2021. The primary component within this category remains the personal income tax, which rose by €232.8 million, while corporate income tax, on the contrary, dropped by €38.3 million over the previous year.

Indirect taxes amounted to €1,822.8 million, an increase of €224.2 million when compared to 2021, equivalent to 35.8% of the total tax revenue.

Within this category, VAT stood at €1,189.5 million, marking an increase of €188.8 million when compared to 2021. Moreover, taxes on products totalled €513.5 million, reflecting an increase of €14.4 million over the previous year.

This increase can be attributable to higher tax revenue generated from duty on documents and the consumption of cigarettes, which was partially offset by a decrease in the excise tax levied on petroleum1.

Other taxes on production added up to €92.4 million, registering an increase of €15.4 million over the preceding year.

Social contributions paid by employees, employers, as well as self- and non-employed persons accounted for 19.4% of the total tax revenue in 2022, amounting to €990.6 million.

This reflected an increase of €75.8 million when compared to the preceding year.

The overall tax burden represents the total amount of taxes and social contributions, expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product.

In 2022, Malta’s total tax burden went down to 29.6% of GDP, down from the 30.1% of GDP reported in 2021.

The data shows an average tax burden of approximately 30.6%t for the period between 1995 and 2022. This implies a relatively consistent tax environment during these years, with variations around this average, including values ranging from as low as 25.5% and as high as 34%.