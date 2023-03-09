Kylian Mbappe admitted that Paris Saint-Germain had performed to their “maximum” despite slumping to another early Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

PSG, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, were beaten 2-0 in the return game at the Allianz Arena to drop out of the competition in the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

“As I said at my first Champions League press conference this season, we were going to do our maximum. That’s our maximum, that’s the truth,” Mbappe told reporters.

“What were PSG missing? Not much when you look at the two squads. They have a great squad, built to win the Champions League.”

